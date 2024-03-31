Aqualand Industries has seen orders leap 50 per cent to 122 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024. It puts the firm on track to hit a turnover of £1m this year, and it plans to expand its team with six new engineers over the coming months.The Holmfirth-based company recently announced the launch of a national servicing offering to help leisure destinations maintain their vehicles through the busy summer period.

Carl Byford, general manager of Aqualand Industries, said: “We have continued to diversify our offer to support our customers in the UK and overseas. With an expanded range and a new sales team in Scandinavia, we are ideally positioned for growth and pleased to partner with some of the biggest names in the holiday park sector.”

He added: “Leisure destination operators are looking for environmentally friendly ways to enhance the visitor experience, and our electric trucks and pedal carts are proving popular thanks to the low level of investment and time required to launch them.”