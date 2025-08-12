Home improvement and insurance prices drop in boost to Yorkshire property owners

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quoted premiums in Yorkshire and the Humber have dropped by nine per cent over the past year – above the national average reduction of 7.9 per cent, insurance market insights provider Consumer Intelligence said.

Nationally, premiums were most commonly quoted between £150 and £199, with 29 per cent of quotes falling within that range, according to Consumer Intelligence’s data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June, 62.5 per cent of consumers could potentially source quotes for less than £200, compared with 56 per cent a year ago, its study indicated.

Home improvement costs are falling, according to Checkatrade. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Laura Vas, senior insight analyst at Consumer Intelligence said: “There is a greater array of choice for consumers – 75 per cent of the best prices in the market came from nine brands in June 2025, up from six in the previous year.”

Quoted premiums for under-50s households have typically fallen by 8.4 per cent in the past 12 months, slightly ahead of a 7.3 per cent drop for the over-50s, the report found.

Looking at property types, quoted premiums for properties of all ages have typically fallen over the past year, with the biggest decreases at 9.5 per cent for homes built between 1925 and 1940 and for those built between 1985 and 2000, it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research involved calculating changes in the averages of the five cheapest premiums on price comparison websites.

The largest drops were in the North East (-10.5 per cent), West Midlands (-10.4 per cent) and Wales (-10.4 per cent), with Yorkshire and Humber recording the fourth largest regional fall.

There was further good news for homeowners in separate research indicating that the cost of key building jobs has fallen for the second quarter in a row.

This is according to the latest figures from the Checkatrade Home Improvement Index, the most comprehensive overview of home services work carried out in the UK based on data recorded from nearly four million job enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prices of bathroom fittings have dropped significantly - in Q4 2024 the average cost was £6,062. However, this fell to £5,758 in Q1 2025 and further to £5,525 in Q2. This marks a decline of 9 per cent over the six months.

Similar falls were recorded when it came to work on kitchens. In Q2 2025, the average kitchen fitting job was £6,803. This is a 7 per cent reduction from Q4 2024, where the average cost was £7,337.

Meanwhile, there has been an even sharper fall for bedroom fitting costs - with prices falling from £4,016 in the first quarter of this year to £3,631 in Q2, a drop of 10 per cent.

Other areas decreasing include painting and decorating - which is down 13 per cent over the past two quarters and window and door fitting has seen a similar fall of 12 per cent over the same period. Plastering costs have also fallen by 10 per cent over the past six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larger-scale building jobs have also seen a significant fall in recent months. During Q3 2024, the average cost of a building job on Checkatrade was £15,358. But data from the last quarter shows that costs have fallen back to £12,369 - a large reduction of a fifth (19 per cent).

Furthermore, the cost for groundworks - the initial construction activities carried out on the land before the actual building work takes place - have fallen from £7,804 in Q4 2024, to £7,045 in Q1 2025 and further to £6,499 in Q2. This represents a drop of 17 per cent. This all points to costs for larger construction-led jobs such as extensions falling significantly for consumers.

A Checkatrade spokesperson said: “Just as rising material costs led to increases last year, costs falling back are likely to be the key reasons behind declining prices for work. Overall material prices have lowered year-on-year for the first time since mid-2022 according to Government figures. Energy-intensive materials like steel have seen pronounced year-on-year drops of around 10 per cent.”

Jambu Palaniappan, CEO at Checkatrade, said: “The latest figures are brilliant news for homeowners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year we saw rising costs in the industry, propelled by high material and labour costs.

"A reduction in material costs in particular now appears to be having an impact on reducing the wider cost of work and we are starting to see a return to more normal levels.

“With costs down across so many key areas, now is a good time for homeowners to look to get work carried out on their home.