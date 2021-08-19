Home improvements boom leads Marshalls to record first half

Marshalls provided the paving outside York Minster

Covid restrictions have inspired many households to improve their outdoor living space at a time when people had nothing else to spend their money on.

The Elland-based firm said revenue rose 42 per cent to £298m in the six months to June 30 and revenue was 6 per cent higher than the 2019 figures, before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Pre-tax profits were £39m, 5 per cent higher than the 2019 figures and well ahead of the heavily Covid-affected 2020 result.

Sales in Marshalls’ domestic market was again the stand-out performer, as spending on patios and driveways continued at pace

Domestic sales rose 54 per cent on 2020 and were up 17 per cent compared with the same period in 2019.

Marshalls said that UK homeowners are having to wait over 21 weeks to upgrade their outside spaces, with domestic installer order books now at record levels.

The group’s sales to the public sector and commercial market also recovered well and there was further growth in its international division

Public sector and commercial sales rose 40 per cent against 2020 and were up 1 per cent on 2019.

With the market outlook continuing to improve and order books at record levels, the company said it now expects trading in 2021 and 2022 to be ahead of its previous expectations

The Construction Products Association’s recent summer forecast predicts year on year increases in UK market volumes of 14 per cent in 2021 and 6 per cent in 2022.

Marshalls said it expects to meet or outperform the market

The group also declared an interim dividend of 4.70p, reflecting its strong balance sheet, with low net debt of £7.6m, recovery in profitability and strong cash generation

Martyn Coffey, Marshalls' chief executive, said: “Trading continues to improve and recent order intake has been good.

"Market conditions remain supportive, despite certain supply chain challenges, which are leading to inflationary pressures across the sector. The underlying indicators in our

main growth markets, including New Build Housing, Road, Rail and Water Management, remain positive.

"As a result, we remain confident that our strategy will deliver long-term profitable growth and that we are well positioned to cope with the temporary challenges associated with cost and material supply issues.