Homebase has been sold to retail group CDS in a rescue deal securing up to 1,600 jobs and 70 stores but leaving the future of its remaining 2,000 workers and 49 shops unclear.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DIY retailer appointed administrators at consultancy Teneo on Wednesday before CDS, which owns The Range homeware outlets, bought the majority of its stores out of administration.

Teneo said the remaining 49 UK stores will continue to trade as normal while administrators try to find a buyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale of a further 11 shops to Sainsbury’s has been completed, with three more also due to be sold to the supermarket.

The future of Homebase is in doubt

CDS, which is owned by retail magnate Chris Dawson, bought the 40-year-old Homebase brand.

Damian McGloughlin, chief executive of Homebase, said the last three years had been “incredibly challenging” for DIY stores, blaming “a decline in consumer confidence and spending” after the pandemic.

“Against this backdrop, we have taken many and wide-ranging actions to improve trading performance including restructuring the business and seeking fresh investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These efforts have not been successful and today we have made the difficult decision to appoint administrators.”

Gavin Maher, Joint Administrator, added: “We appreciate that this is a very difficult and uncertain time for all involved.

"The sale to CDS preserves the Homebase brand and secures a significant number of jobs and we hope to complete sales of additional stores over the coming weeks.

"The remainder of the stores will continue to trade whilst buyers are sought and we would encourage any party with an interest to get in touch. We thank Homebase’s team members and other stakeholders for their continued support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm has two stores in Sheffield as well as branches in Bradford, Harrogate, Hull and Leeds. Details of how the Yorkshire stores are affected are yet to be confirmed.

Homebase was bought for £1 by investment firm Hilco Capital in 2018, which has since brought in a swathe of cost-cutting measures.

But the retail chain has struggled as customers cut back on spending amid the cost-of-living crisis, and reported an £84.2 million loss last year.

It comes after a hunt for a buyer from Homebase’s current owners which is thought to have lasted for the last two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dawson’s CDS Superstores acts as parent company to The Range, bought parts of high street retailer Wilko after it collapsed last year.

Prior to the deal being announced, he told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “We are delighted to be able to save so many stores and jobs, and look forward to adding the Homebase brand and subsidiaries to the expanding Range group of companies.”

The Range sells homeware and DIY products from its more than 200 store estate in the UK.

At its peak Homebase had 250 stores and 12,000 staff but has struggled in recent years and is now down to 141 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018, Homebase was sold to Hilco for the nominal price of £1 after a disastrous spell under the ownership of Australian group Wesfarmers.

Wesfarmers bought the chain for £340 million in 2016 but its attempts to import its Bunnings home improvement brand to the UK by converting Homebase stores failed dramatically.