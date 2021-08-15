Homebase is to return to Bradford with a new store

The new store marks Homebase’s return to Bradford

Opening later this year on Bradford Road, Homebase said the 34,500 sq ft store and 10,000 sq ft garden centre will have everything customers need for their home and garden projects, including products, inspiration and advice from its team members.

Staff will be provided with externally accredited training, including City & Guilds gardening and kitchen design qualifications.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer said customers will be able to recreate the latest trends in their own homes, with paint and wallpaper from leading brands, home furniture and accessories, from statement chairs and cushions to lighting and candles.

A wide range of tools and hardware and flooring and tiling will be available to complete home projects.

"Dream kitchens and bathrooms will become a reality with free design consultations using 3D visualisation software available in the showroom and Bathstore," Homebase said.

With more than 40 years of gardening expertise, Homebase said its specially trained team members will help customers with the products, advice and inspiration they need for any outdoor space, from balconies to lawns.

In the meantime, Homebase said customers can buy over 35,000 home and garden products online at homebase.co.uk and find plenty of inspiration and advice guides.

Grant Anderson, Homebase's retail director, said: “I’m really proud that we’re returning to Bradford and we’re looking forward to being able to help the local community transform their homes and gardens once again.

“We know our customers are often inspired by what they see online, and when they visit our new store, they’ll find everything they need to bring these ideas to life. That’s where our brilliant store team will come in, to help our customers give it a go with all the products and advice they need to get the job done.”

This new store marks Homebase’s return to Bradford, having previously had a store on Harrogate Road, which closed in 2018.