Homes approved next to historic country house linked to Charles Waterton

Planning permission has been granted to build houses on land next to a country house once owned by celebrated Victorian conservationist Charles Waterton.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council gave the go-ahead for two homes to be built next to Walton Manor, in Walton village.

The Grade II listed building, previously called Walton House, was owned by Waterton before passing into public ownership then becoming a privately-run luxury care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority called for a heritage statement to assess the impact of the new properties on the historic building before granting approval to the proposals.

Walton Manor, Wakefield

The scheme includes building the properties on Shay lane, next to The Old Coach House, which once an outbuilding on the Walton House estate.

Archive records suggest Walton House was originally built around 1770 for local engineer Elias Wright.

The house and surrounding land were then sold to Waterton.

It then changed hands several times until being purchased by the former West Riding County Council in the mid 20th century and converted into a care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was later sold to a private buyer and continues to operate as a care home.

The Old Coach House was obtained by West Yorkshire Police as a garage and stables before being sold by the force to a development company in the mid 2000s.

The report said: “The significance of Walton House lies in its architectural and historic interest.

“The historical interest is enhanced through the links with Charles Waterton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development does not involve any alteration at all to the listed buildings and does not impact on their historic fabric in any way.

“Overall, the proposed development of two detached houses would preserve the historical character and significance of Walton House and the Old Coach House.”

The proposal received one objection from a resident who raised concerns that the area was becoming overdeveloped and would create a road safety danger.

Approving the scheme, a planning officer’s report said it complied with local and national planning policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterton was an environmentalist, eco-warrior and explorer who built the world’s first nature reserve in the village.

He acknowledged the damage that was being done to the environment by the industrial revolution and campaigned against pollution, poaching and land enclosure.

Waterton, who died in 1865, was also a skilled taxidermist, preserving specimens he found on his travels abroad.

His collection of taxidermy was displayed at Wakefield Museum for more than half a century, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors.