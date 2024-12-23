Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi merger set to create £40bn car manufacturing giant - but ex-boss criticises 'desperate move'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two Japanese companies said they had signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday and that smaller Nissan alliance member Mitsubishi Motors had also agreed to join the talks on integrating their businesses.

Nissan’s chief executive Makoto Uchida said: “We anticipate that if this integration comes to fruition, we will be able to deliver even greater value to a wider customer base.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Car makers in Japan have lagged behind their big rivals in electric vehicles and are trying to cut costs and make up for lost time.

Nissan is expected to merge with Honda

News of a possible merger surfaced earlier this month, with unconfirmed reports saying that the talks on closer collaboration partly were driven by aspirations of Taiwan iPhone maker Foxconn to tie up with Nissan, which has an alliance with Renault SA of France and Mitsubishi.

A merger could result in a behemoth worth more than 50 billion dollars (£39.77 billion) based on the market capitalisation of all three car makers.

Together, Honda and the Nissan alliance with Renault SA of France and smaller automaker Mitsubishi Motors would gain scale to compete with Toyota and Germany’s Volkswagen AG. Toyota has technology partnerships with Japan’s Mazda and Subaru.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even after a merger Toyota, which rolled out 11.5 million vehicles in 2023, would remain the leading Japanese car maker.

If they join, the three smaller companies would make about eight million vehicles. In 2023, Honda made four million and Nissan produced 3.4 million. Mitsubishi Motors made just over one million.

Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi announced in August that they would share components for electric vehicles like batteries and jointly research software for autonomous driving to adapt better to dramatic changes centred around electrification, following a preliminary agreement between Nissan and Honda set in March.

Honda, Japan’s second-largest car maker, is widely viewed as the only likely Japanese partner able to effect a rescue of Nissan, which has struggled following a scandal that began with the arrest of its former chairman Carlos Ghosn in late 2018 on charges of fraud and misuse of company assets, allegations that he denies. He eventually was released on bail and fled to Lebanon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Monday to reporters in Tokyo via a video link, Ghosn derided the planned merger as a “desperate move”.

From Nissan, Honda could get truck-based body-on-frame large SUVs such as the Armada and Infiniti QX80 that Honda does not have, with large towing capacities and good off-road performance, Sam Fiorani, vice president of AutoForecast Solutions, told The Associated Press.

Nissan also has years of experience building batteries and electric vehicles, and gas-electric hybrid powertrains that could help Honda in developing its own EVs and next generation of hybrids, he said.

But the company said in November that it was slashing 9,000 jobs, or about 6 per cent of its global work force, and reducing its global production capacity by 20 per cent after reporting a quarterly loss of 9.3 billion yen (£47.2 million).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its production site in Sunderland currently builds a number of its core models including the Qashqai and Juke, and as of June last year, has a workforce of around 6,000 people.

Nissan recently confirmed that it would be building electric versions of the Qashqai, Juke and Leaf at Sunderland amid its electrification plans.

It recently reshuffled its management and Makoto Uchida, its chief executive, took a 50 per cent pay cut to take responsibility for the financial woes, saying Nissan needed to become more efficient and respond better to market tastes, rising costs and other global changes.

Fitch Ratings recently downgraded Nissan’s credit outlook to “negative”, citing worsening profitability, partly due to price cuts in the North American market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it noted that it has a strong financial structure and solid cash reserves that amounted to 1.44 trillion yen (£7.3 billion).

Nissan’s share price also has fallen to the point where it is considered something of a bargain.

On Monday, its Tokyo-traded shares gained 1.6 per cent. They jumped more than 20 per cent after news of the possible merger broke last week.

Honda’s shares surged 3.8 per cent. Honda’s net profit slipped nearly 20 per cent in the first half of the April-March fiscal year from a year earlier, as sales suffered in China.