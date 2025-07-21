Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keepmoat is breaking ground on a site on Rolston Road, Hornsea, which will be delivered in partnership with social housing provider Together Housing.

A spokesman said: “A total of 84 homes will be built as affordable housing, offering a mix of properties for affordable rent and shared ownership. The partnership ensures that more than half of the development will provide accessible and affordable housing options for local people, helping to meet growing demand in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of the development, Keepmoat will also contribute £260,000 to the local authority to support improvements to local schools - helping to upgrade existing facilities and create additional school places.”

Groundbreaking: Pictured L-R Ben Hindley (Keepmoat), Rebecca Pascaud (Keepmoat), Karen Gregson (Together Homes), Alexis Wright (Keepmoat), Claire McCort (Together Homes). (Photo by Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com)

A further £195,000 will be provided to enhance outdoor sports provision in the area.

Daniel Crew, Divisional Chair at Keepmoat said: “It’s a pleasure to be working with Together Housing on our latest development in Hornsea.”

“With over 50 percent of the homes having already been pre-sold, we’re pleased to be delivering much-needed housing stock to the local community. Alongside this, we’re proud to be investing over £450,000 into the local area to support schools and sports facilities, demonstrating our commitment to building not just homes, but thriving communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a fantastic example of how Keepmoat unlocks land to deliver real benefit and we’re excited to be investing in Hornsea’s future.”