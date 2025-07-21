Hornsea: Work starts on 158-homes scheme in picturesque East Yorkshire town
Keepmoat is breaking ground on a site on Rolston Road, Hornsea, which will be delivered in partnership with social housing provider Together Housing.
A spokesman said: “A total of 84 homes will be built as affordable housing, offering a mix of properties for affordable rent and shared ownership. The partnership ensures that more than half of the development will provide accessible and affordable housing options for local people, helping to meet growing demand in the area.”
“As part of the development, Keepmoat will also contribute £260,000 to the local authority to support improvements to local schools - helping to upgrade existing facilities and create additional school places.”
A further £195,000 will be provided to enhance outdoor sports provision in the area.
Daniel Crew, Divisional Chair at Keepmoat said: “It’s a pleasure to be working with Together Housing on our latest development in Hornsea.”
“With over 50 percent of the homes having already been pre-sold, we’re pleased to be delivering much-needed housing stock to the local community. Alongside this, we’re proud to be investing over £450,000 into the local area to support schools and sports facilities, demonstrating our commitment to building not just homes, but thriving communities.
“This is a fantastic example of how Keepmoat unlocks land to deliver real benefit and we’re excited to be investing in Hornsea’s future.”
Dai Howells, Assistant Director of Development at Together Housing added: “We’re proud to be partnering with Keepmoat on this new development in the East Riding which will deliver affordable homes.”
