Hospitality giant Mitchells & Butlers toasts higher sales
The company, which owns brands including Toby Carvery, Harvester, and All Bar One, said its total sales were £1.5 billion over the 28 weeks to April 12. This was 4.3% higher than the same period a year ago, compared like-for-like, with a larger lift coming from drink sales than food.
Chief executive Phil Urban said the performance was “broad based”, adding: “Whilst we’ll always have brands that are doing better than others, all our brands are doing well.
“It’s been the case for the last two or three years that Nicholson’s has led the way, closely followed by Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, and Castle Pubs,” he told the PA news agency.
“Miller & Carter has had a solid six months so it’s good to see that doing well.”
But he said its Irish pub and bar chain O’Neill’s was “probably having the toughest time” due to challenges facing the late-night market. Mitchells’s pre-tax profits jumped to £134 million from £108 million last year, it revealed. But the company is bracing for its costs to rise by about 5%, or £100 million, across the year – although it warned this could rise to as much as £130 million over the next financial year.
