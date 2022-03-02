Hotel chain seeks ‘enthusiastic’ Yorkshire expert to champion region and unearth hidden gems

A hotel chain is looking for a Yorkshire champion who knows their way around the region to wax lyrical about God’s Own Country and promote hidden gems.

The Coast & Country Hotel Collection includes the Royal Hotel in Whitby and the Norbreck and New Southlands hotels in Scarborough within its collection.

The successful candidate would help to create engaging content in order to tell tourists what’s so special about Yorkshire - and to help them get off the beaten track.

They must have a wide knowledge of key local attractions, local dishes, best pubs, restaurants, and regional eccentricities.

Paul FitzGerald, Portfolio Managing Director at the hotel group, said: “No one knows an area better than the people living there.

“Tourists who visit, by contrast, only have a relatively short time to appreciate the best things to do and see.

“This makes it all too easy to miss out on the things that really make an area special and unique – especially if they’re not common knowledge.”

“We’re looking for someone who has a more in-depth understanding of the area than that simply offered by TripAdvisor and Wikipedia, and are seeking to work with someone local and on the ground who can tell you the things worth knowing about that aren’t really known.”

Mr FitzGerald suggested that the role would be ideal for local historians, tour guides - or just someone who loves the area.

The successful candidate will be offered either monetary payment of a three-night break in one of the group’s hotels across the UK.