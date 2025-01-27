Hotel Chocolat announced best ever Christmas for UK sales

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chocolate seller, which was bought by Mars last year, made 10 per cent more in sales over the festive period in 2024 than the previous year.

The company said it is planning 25 new stores, including what it describes as its “most expansive ever” outlet in Manchester in spring. It also plans to open two new stores as part of a US expansion plan.

The co-founders of Hotel Chocolat, Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris, both netted £144m from the sale of the retailer to Mars last year. The deal saw the US confectionery giant pay £534m for the UK brand, which had previously shut down its five American stores before changing ownership.

Co-founder of Hotel Chocolat, Angus Thirlwell. Photo by Paul Grover.