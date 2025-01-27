Hotel Chocolat announced best ever Christmas for UK sales
The chocolate seller, which was bought by Mars last year, made 10 per cent more in sales over the festive period in 2024 than the previous year.
The company said it is planning 25 new stores, including what it describes as its “most expansive ever” outlet in Manchester in spring. It also plans to open two new stores as part of a US expansion plan.
The co-founders of Hotel Chocolat, Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris, both netted £144m from the sale of the retailer to Mars last year. The deal saw the US confectionery giant pay £534m for the UK brand, which had previously shut down its five American stores before changing ownership.
Mr Thirlwell, who is still the company’s chief executive, said: “This Christmas was our most successful to date and testament to the dedication of our manufacturing-distributing and retailing teams in particular.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.