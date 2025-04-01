Hotel Indigo: A taste of Italy comes to York in partnership with Pasta Evangelists
Set in the hotel’s restaurant, No.88 Walmgate, Italian dishes will be available at the touch of a button and complemented by a drinks menu, including cocktails and local ales, from the bar.
Yasmine Hammadache, General Manager of Hotel Indigo York, said: “We are always looking at quirky and different ways to delight guests and locals. Pasta Evangelists is a brand we have watched for some time. We can’t wait for our guests to be transported to Italy.”
Finn Lagun, Co-Founder & CMO, Pasta Evangelists said: “York is an established and vibrant culinary destination that has been a target for a long time. The partnership with Hotel Indigo takes our plans one step further with an in-restaurant dining experience as well as the choice of enjoying a delicious and comforting bowl of fresh, artisan pasta in your room at the end of a long day.”
