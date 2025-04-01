Hotel Indigo: A taste of Italy comes to York in partnership with Pasta Evangelists

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in the hotel’s restaurant, No.88 Walmgate, Italian dishes will be available at the touch of a button and complemented by a drinks menu, including cocktails and local ales, from the bar.

Yasmine Hammadache, General Manager of Hotel Indigo York, said: “We are always looking at quirky and different ways to delight guests and locals. Pasta Evangelists is a brand we have watched for some time. We can’t wait for our guests to be transported to Italy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad