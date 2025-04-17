Hotel Indigo Leeds set to open in city centre with adjoining Mediterranean restaurant

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hotel Indigo Leeds will be opening its doors on Lower Briggate alongside a new Mediterranean-inspired bar and restaurant, The Banksia.

A spokesman said: “Bringing more than 60 jobs to the city, the hotel will boast more than 100 bedrooms, two meeting rooms and a fitness centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Contemporary rooms will tell the story of Leeds’ rich industrial heritage, featuring unique artwork and designs. This will be the 20th Hotel Indigo to be opened by IHG Hotels & Resorts in the UK.”

Hotel Indigo Leeds will be opening its doors on Lower Briggate alongside a new Mediterranean-inspired bar and restaurant, The Banksia. (Photo supplied on behalf Hotel Indigo Leeds )

Simon Grace, General Manager at Hotel Indigo Leeds, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the communities in and around Leeds in what is sure to be an exciting addition to Leeds city centre this summer. We pride ourselves on creating an inviting, vibrant space that guests can enjoy, with personal service throughout their stay, that makes them feel at home."