Hotel Indigo Leeds set to open in city centre with adjoining Mediterranean restaurant
Hotel Indigo Leeds will be opening its doors on Lower Briggate alongside a new Mediterranean-inspired bar and restaurant, The Banksia.
A spokesman said: “Bringing more than 60 jobs to the city, the hotel will boast more than 100 bedrooms, two meeting rooms and a fitness centre.”
"Contemporary rooms will tell the story of Leeds’ rich industrial heritage, featuring unique artwork and designs. This will be the 20th Hotel Indigo to be opened by IHG Hotels & Resorts in the UK.”
Simon Grace, General Manager at Hotel Indigo Leeds, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the communities in and around Leeds in what is sure to be an exciting addition to Leeds city centre this summer. We pride ourselves on creating an inviting, vibrant space that guests can enjoy, with personal service throughout their stay, that makes them feel at home."
Keval Thakerar, Director of Belfont Hotels, the hotel’s owners, added: “Leeds is such a thriving city. We’re excited to throw open the doors and welcome our first guests to the brand-new site. Every Hotel Indigo is different, and this applies to our Leeds site, as we capture the essence of the city’s neighbourhood.”
