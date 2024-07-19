Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acquired in November 2023 by businessman Andrew Long, the hotel is now part of the Loxley Collection hotel portfolio, which includes The White Hart and The Judge’s Lodgings in Lincoln and Polurrian on the Lizard in Cornwall. All members of staff were retained as part of the acquisition.

Mr Long said: “Since acquiring the Hotel Victoria, we have undertaken a sensitive refurbishment programme, and we are delighted with how our vision of showcasing the hotel’s elegance and style whilst retaining its iconic historic charm, has come to life.

“We are confident that the renovation of the hotel will be very well received by guests, visitors and the residents of Robin Hood’s Bay.”

The iconic Hotel Victoria in Robin Hoods Bay, North Yorkshire, has reopened following a six-month refurbishment which has included the redesign of the hotel and its dining and entertainment spaces.Photo by Scott Murray

The expansion of the now 23-bedroom hotel is set to continue, with a further seven refurbished bedrooms which will be available to guests by the end of 2024.

Significant investment has also been made in the hotel’s dining and entertainment spaces which are open to visitors and local residents as well as hotel guests.

This includes the newly named Osborne’s Restaurant and Lounge Bar, which offers a menu of British and Mediterranean seasonally inspired cuisine, as well as afternoon tea, Sunday lunches and a selection of fine wines, local ales, and cocktails.