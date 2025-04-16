Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated on the Heritage Coast of the North York Moors, the site has now added seven new “dog friendly” bedrooms, and is set to open an additional accessible suite in April of this year.

The latest renovations are part of a significant investment made into the hotel following its acquisition in November 2023 by businessman Andrew Long. The now 30-bedroom hotel re-opened in July of last year following a six-month refurb.

Speaking on the reopening, Mr Long said: “We are delighted to mark the growth of Hotel Victoria with the opening of seven new bedrooms within Captain Quarter’s as part of our refurbishment programme.

The Hotel Victoria, in Robin Hood's Bay. Photo by Scott Murray.

“We have been thrilled with the feedback we have received from guests, visitors and residents of Robin Hood’s Bay since the reveal of the renovation of the hotel. We are confident that the addition of our newest rooms will allow even more guests, both past and new, to experience the magic of Robin Hood’s Bay.”