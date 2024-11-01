House price growth slowed in October, according to index by Nationwide

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual growth rate was 2.4 per cent last month, easing back from a two-year high of 3.2 per cent in September, the building society said.

The average UK house price in October was £265,738, according to the figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “Housing market activity has remained relatively resilient in recent months, with the number of mortgage approvals approaching the levels seen pre-pandemic, despite the significantly higher interest rate environment.

House price growth slowed in October, with valuations rising 0.1% month on month, according to an index by Nationwide. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

“Providing the economy continues to recover steadily, as we expect, housing market activity is likely to continue to strengthen gradually as affordability constraints ease through a combination of modestly lower interest rates and earnings outpacing house price growth.”

Nationwide said “solid” labour market conditions, with low levels of unemployment and wage growth, had helped drive a steady rise in market activity and valuations this year.

The building society said chancellor Rachel Reeves’s decision to let the price at which buyers start paying stamp duty fall back to pre-2022 levels in the Budget would affect the timing of deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gardner said buyers would “aim to ensure their house purchases complete before the tax change takes effect.

“This will lead to a jump in transactions in the first three months of 2025 (especially March), and a corresponding period of weakness in the following three to six months, as occurred in the wake of previous stamp duty changes.”

However, the swings in activity are likely to be “less pronounced” this time, because the planned changes had been known about in advance.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: “As the wider economy has become more settled, it’s encouraging to witness greater affordability and confidence flow through the housing market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With strong hints we may see a steady reduction in base rates implemented over the coming months, there is substantial scope to round the year with an upbeat tone to be carried forward into 2025.”

Nicky Stevenson, Managing Director at national estate agent group Fine & Country, said: "House prices held steady in October, and early reaction to the Budget seems optimistic that the Chancellor’s changes will not disrupt the market’s growth.

"There has been a notable resurgence in confidence among buyers, driven by positive economic indicators that have bolstered the market throughout the year.

"The favourable backdrop of lower interest rates and stabilising inflation has encouraged many to view the property market as a stable investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will take some time to see the full effect of the Autumn budget announced by Labour this week.