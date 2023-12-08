Housebuilder Berkeley Group has said it expects to see house sales “remain subdued” as its reservations dropped by a third.

It came as the London-listed firm’s profits lifted for the past half-year despite completing fewer homes in the face of the “challenging” market backdrop.

It comes after a raft of rival housebuilders have also cautioned over weakness in the market in the face of soaring interest rates and tighter household finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“During the last six months, macro volatility has increased, domestically and abroad, with the prospect of UK interest rates remaining higher for longer and weak economic growth projections,” the firm said on Friday morning.

A leading housebuilder expects to see sales remain subdued due to challenging market conditions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

“We anticipate the sales market will remain subdued before inflecting in its normal cyclical manner once there is greater confidence in a downward trajectory for interest rates and economic stability returns.”

Berkeley also said it completed fewer homes over the latest period, delivering 1,785 homes, as well as 204 through joint ventures, over the six months to October 31.

This dropped from 2,080, and 251 from joint ventures, over the same period last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Berkeley also revealed that pre-tax profits grew by 4.6% to £298 million for the six-month period, compared with a year earlier.

In the firm’s update to shareholders, bosses were also critical of UK planning and regulation rules.

Rob Perrins, chief executive, said: “Despite urban regeneration being a clear national priority, it has become increasingly difficult to progress this form of development as changes to planning, tax and regulatory regimes have created an increasingly uncertain, unpredictable and burdensome environment.

“This is driving investment away from urban areas, restricting growth and preventing homes and other tangible benefits being delivered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the latest figures, Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, said Berkeley “is making some tough choices in a tough environment and the strategy is currently keeping the group in resilient shape”.

Mr Hunter added: “Against the parlous backdrop which the sector is facing, ranging from rising interest rates to doubts over mortgage availability and affordability, the current sales climate is inevitably on the wane.

"Berkeley has added to this list, citing the planning and regulatory environment as another reason why it is not currently investing in new developments.

"Indeed, the increasingly toxic combination of persistent inflation and the propensity of consumers to buy given the tightening economic environment and a rising interest rate environment have filtered through to lessening demand, with net reservations having fallen by a third, leaving the group to focus on its current and immediate order book and sites.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he added the company appears to be performing well in the circumstances.