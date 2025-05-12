Housebuilder bids farewell to Drighlington
Miller Homes has recently concluded work on its Kings Park development, the third of its developments in the village which has also included Kings Mews and The Brookes, bringing the total of new build homes to 250.
“It has been a pleasure to be part of the Drighlington community for so many years and we have met some wonderful people along the way,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “This has included a great partnership with the local school where we have done presentations and competitions including interior design competitions and an event to honour the Kings Coronation”
Whilst the homes in Drighlington may now be sold, the housebuilder still has a strong presence across the region. Its most recent development has just opened in South Yorkshire, with several West Yorkshire developments providing superb alternatives to Drighlington.
“Our Yorkshire team continues to bring some truly lovely developments to Gods God’s Own County, and we look forward to introducing more new developments later this year,” said Debbie. “In the meantime, it’s a fond farewell to Drighlington from us all.”
City Fields is the closest development to Kings Park and can be found on the outskirts of Wakefield, a little under ten miles away.
Miller Homes has seven other developments located across the region offering a range of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes for sale.
