Housebuilder Crest Nicholson points to signs of improving sales

Open market sales climbed to 0.61 per site per week in the 10 weeks to March 14, an improvement from 0.50 through the whole of last year.

The improving sales rates pushed shares up 10 per cent on Thursday morning, after the company had booked a £143.7m loss last year.

Crest has struggled with operational problems, while high interest rates and a poor construction market have hit the broader housebuilding industry in recent years.

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has pointed to signs of improving sales in the first months of the year, after it slumped to a loss in 2024. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

But chief executive Martyn Clark, who took the reins in June 2024, said he saw “early signs of progress from our operational and sales improvement initiatives”.

He said that reflects “our continued commitment to strengthening the Group’s performance and delivering value”.

“While it is still early days, these efforts are beginning to make a positive impact.”

Nonetheless, the company added that the housing market remains “susceptible to weak consumer confidence”.

Crest Nicholson said that while mortgage rates are improving, it could yet be hampered by stubborn inflation and slower interest rate reductions.

Meanwhile, the company also pointed to “broader global macroeconomic uncertainty”.

Commenting on the results, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said: “When a company is looking to turn around its fortunes, an improving industry backdrop can make all the difference.

"That’s the case with Crest Nicholson as its assessment of trading conditions is in line with the cautiously positive tone of its wider peer group.

“The housebuilder has been hit by the difficult market backdrop of the last few years as house price growth has slowed, mortgages have become more expensive and harder to obtain and build cost inflation has ramped up.

Mr Mould added: “However, it has also been a victim of problems of its own making, including around fire safety issues on some of its builds. Bellway’s decision to walk away from a deal at the eleventh-hour last August will have done little to reassure investors about the company’s prospects.

“However, it now looks like new CEO Martyn Clark, who joined the business in June last year, is getting to grips with the company’s problems by focusing on building better quality homes and training up its sales team.”

Last week, Persimmon revealed it had increased the number of homes it thinks it can sell this year amid “positive tailwinds” from the Government’s planning reforms.