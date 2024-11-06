Housebuilder Persimmon says costs will be sent higher by Budget measures

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Charles Church builder said that it was still assessing the full implications of the Budget, which saw Chancellor Rachel Reeves increase national insurance contributions for employers among a raft of other measures.

But it flagged concerns over rising cost pressures for the business, while it added that home sales fell between July and November, to 1,416 from 1,439 a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes through its partnership business dropped to 149 from 205 a year earlier, but private home sales increased 3% to 1,267.

Housebuilder Persimmon has said costs will be sent higher by recent Budget measures as it also cautioned over rising build inflation for the year ahead. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Shares fell 5% in morning trading on Wednesday.

It said: “We are seeing some signs of build cost inflation beginning to emerge in price negotiations for 2025 and are working closely with our supply chain to manage our costs, which will also be impacted by new building regulations and the employer national insurance increases announced in the recent Budget.

“We are seeking to mitigate the impact of these cost increases through robust commercial controls and other management actions.”

But Persimmon said it was on track with its full year completion target for around 10,500 homes and said the August interest rate cut continued to buoy buyer demand.