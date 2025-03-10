Housebuilder Persimmon set to post higher profit as market slowly recovers

Housebuilder Persimmon is expected to report a rebound in profits after two years of steep declines, after the housing market made a slow recovery in 2024.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 10th Mar 2025, 07:30 BST

The FTSE 100 company will post its financial results for last year on March 11.

In January, Persimmon said profit would come in towards the top end of its £349m to £390m forecast, marking a small improvement from last year.

In 2023, profits nearly halved to £352m after soaring inflation and high interest rates hobbled the UK’s housing market.

Housebuilder Persimmon is expected to report a rebound in profits next week after two years of steep declines, after the housing market made a slow recovery in 2024. The FTSE 100 company will post its financial results for last year on March 11. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)placeholder image
Housebuilders have pointed to improving demand in 2024, helped by inflation falling from its 2023 highs and several interest rate cuts by the Bank of England, which have brought down mortgage rates.

But investors will be keeping a close eye on Persimmon’s outlook for 2025 as inflation has started to rise again.

Companies like Persimmon will not have been helped by February activity in Britain’s residential construction sector plunging to levels not seen since the pandemic, according to a recent poll of companies.

Data released by Halifax on Friday showed that average property prices dipped about £213 in February compared with the previous month. Analysts said Persimmon is likely to forecast a £430m profit for 2025.

