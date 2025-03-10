Housebuilder Persimmon set to post higher profit as market slowly recovers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FTSE 100 company will post its financial results for last year on March 11.

In January, Persimmon said profit would come in towards the top end of its £349m to £390m forecast, marking a small improvement from last year.

In 2023, profits nearly halved to £352m after soaring inflation and high interest rates hobbled the UK’s housing market.

Housebuilders have pointed to improving demand in 2024, helped by inflation falling from its 2023 highs and several interest rate cuts by the Bank of England, which have brought down mortgage rates.

But investors will be keeping a close eye on Persimmon’s outlook for 2025 as inflation has started to rise again.

Companies like Persimmon will not have been helped by February activity in Britain’s residential construction sector plunging to levels not seen since the pandemic, according to a recent poll of companies.

