Housebuilder set to launch new show homes in Ripon

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire is delighted to be launching its new show homes and sales centre at Fountains Walk, Ripon.

The housebuilder will be opening its doors on Saturday 30th November and Sunday 1st December, where visitors will get the chance to be one of the first to view the two show homes on offer including, the three-bedroom Byrneham Special and the five-bedroom Patterham.

Anyone who visits over the launch weekend will get the chance to speak with a moving expert and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

Nicki Hope, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to be launching our show homes and sales office in Ripon.

A CGI street scene of Fountains Walk

"Fountains Walk is the first development to launch our new house type range which we’re really excited about. Our show home launch will give customers a feel for what life in a Taylor Wimpey home could be like and the chance to start planning their future at their brand new home. We urge anyone interested in finding out more to get in touch and speak to our friendly sales team.”

Fountains Walk is a new, exciting community of 390 homes set on the outskirts of the beautiful cathedral city of Ripon. Our range of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes will be surrounded by play parks, recreational seating areas and plenty of shops, schools and amenities nearby.