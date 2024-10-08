Housebuilding giant Vistry warns over hit to profits after understating build costs

Housebuilding giant Vistry has warned over a hit to profits after discovering higher-than-forecast building costs for nine developments across its southern division.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 8th Oct 2024, 08:27 BST

The group said it has “recently become aware” that costs for nine out of 46 developments in the division, including some large scale schemes, have been understated by around 10 per cent.

It is set to leave this year’s underlying pre-tax profits around £80m lower than expected, at about £350m, a 16 per cent drop on the £419.1m reported for 2023.

It will also impact profits for the next two years, with the group forecasting a hit of around £30m in 2025 and £5m in 2026.

Library image of houses under construction. Housebuilding giant Vistry has warned over a hit to profits after discovering higher-than-forecast build costs for nine developments across its southern division. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)Library image of houses under construction. Housebuilding giant Vistry has warned over a hit to profits after discovering higher-than-forecast build costs for nine developments across its southern division. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
Vistry – formerly known as Bovis Homes – said it has launched an independent review into the issue, adding that it is overhauling management in its southern division following the revelation.

The group said: “We believe the issues are confined to the south division and changes to the management team in the division are under way.

The statement added: “We are commencing an independent review to fully ascertain the causes.”

Vistry has around 300 developments across its six regional divisions in the UK. It recently reported a 7 per cent rise in half-year pre-tax profits to £186 million and said it was set to post higher profits for the full-year on expectations for it to complete more than 18,000 homes.

The statement continued: “The group is confident in its unique partnerships strategy. Notwithstanding the one-off adjustment announced today, we remain committed to delivering a strong increase in high quality mixed tenure housing, our medium-term target of £800m adjusted operating profit, and £1bn of capital distributions to shareholders.”

