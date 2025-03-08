Housing association bosses call for major action from Government on social housing

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A collective submission was put to the Government from housing associations across Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and the South West of England, calling for action on funding and a focus on renewing housing across the regions.

The associations are together responsible for around 1.7 million homes, around 25 per cent of all social housing in the country. The submission, which also calls for a simplification of “complicated and confusing” methods of Government funding around housing, comes ahead of the Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review, set to take place in late Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the submission, the associations have called for the Government’s new towns policy to not distract from the need to renew and retrofit existing homes.

Nick Atkin is chair of York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership and vice chair of South Yorkshire Housing Partnership, as well as CEO of Yorkshire Housing.

The new towns proposal is a plan put forward by the Labour Government to create a number of new towns each containing at least 10,000 homes.

Minsters have said that work on the new towns is set to begin by 2029.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Nick Atkin, chair of York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership and vice chair of South Yorkshire Housing Partnership, said: "There has been nervousness in some of the regions – Yorkshire being one of them – around this focus on new towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We welcome the new homes plan, but they are ten years away. We also need to have a focus on renewing existing towns, places and homes. That breeds life back into communities, it creates jobs, it attracts investment, and supports economic growth. It's also much quicker than building new towns.

“New towns don't have any infrastructure, so you also have to bring that in. That includes GP surgeries, dentists and transport networks.

"With existing towns, all that is already there, so renewing is a much quicker way of making sure we have the right homes in the right place.

"New towns are glitzy and exciting, but actually, there's a much quicker route to sorting out these problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government’s new towns plan is part of its five-year target to build 1.5 million homes.

Ministers have said each new town would include infrastructure such as public transport and schools.

The associations have also called for housing spending to be reclassified as an infrastructure spend, as well as a ten year investment plan for housing.

Mr Atkin, who is also CEO of Yorkshire Housing, said that current spending systems create a “boom and bust” cycle for developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "At the moment, the funding for housing is linked to each spending review, which is every three years. But because of the nature of how housing development works – it doesn't fit into a three year cycle – so you get a boom and bust scenario that is directly aligned to when each spending review is. At the moment there is no funding past 2026.

"What we’re saying is reclassify housing as infrastructure spend, like you do road and rail, and other big projects."

Mr Atkin added that Yorkshire Housing currently has stalled sites on which it cannot move forward due to a lack of certainty on funding.

The submission to the Government also calls for the consolidation of housing funding arrangements into just two pots for improving existing homes and funding new ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Atkin described current funding arrangements for housebuilders as a “cocktail of funding”, which can complicate the financing of projects.

He added: "At the moment, it is really complicated and confusing to organise funding, and actually, we just need to strip all that back and make it simpler and faster. Some of these applications for funding take several months to get through. It's overly burdensome.

"We’re saying strip all that back and create a fund for new homes and a fund for existing homes. That removes delays and reduces waste.

“Some of the funding pots run counter from each other. We’re saying the government should consolidate all those pots into just two – one for new homes and one to improve existing homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government did not respond to requests for comment.

Last month, the Government announced that it was injecting £350m into existing affordable housing programmes in a bid to keep developments moving.

The Government said that Up to 2,800 extra homes would be built through a £300m boost to the Affordable Homes Programme, with half of these homes for social rent, and over 250 more council homes through a £50m boost to the Local Authority Housing Fund. Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said at the time: “For so many families, and their children, the security and safety of a home of their own remains firmly out of reach – and instead they have to live in temporary accommodation, including in B&Bs.