Housing development in Doncaster comes to market with £249,995 starting price

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Meadows, off Hatfield Lane in the suburb of Armthorpe, will comprise two, three, four and five-bedroom homes with construction work underway following the securing of planning permission.

Homes are now available for sale, with the first residents expected to move in from November.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "Around 140 full-time jobs are currently being supported on site and indirectly during the development’s construction, and it has been estimated that the construction investment over the building phase will be £41.3m. In addition, it will contribute £44.5million GVA from jobs supported by activities at the site over the build programme."

Housebuilder Stonebridge Homes has launched its latest development – The Meadows in Doncaster – to the market.

Steve Errington, Managing Director of Stonebridge Homes, said: “Following the success of our schemes in other parts of Yorkshire, we are delighted to unveil The Meadows. High specification, new-build homes of this quality are hard to come by, and we anticipate they will be very popular with the market.

“Offering a range of our desirable homes, which each include the latest in modern living and security features, The Meadows is ideally situated for access to public transport and road networks, with Kirk Sandall and Doncaster train stations, the M18 and M62 within easy reach.

“The Meadows also caters for cyclists, climbers, walkers and runners with Hatfield Moor and Potteric Carr nature reserve close by, as well as being close to a range of popular attractions, making it the perfect location for couples and families.

“As a responsible housebuilder, we are proud that we are helping people get on the housing ladder, and in turn live happily in their communities. The Meadows will also support local employment, including opportunities for builders and contractors.”