Hovis: ABF to acquire famous bread producer from Leeds-based Endless LLP

The deal, which must be approved by regulators, would bring Kingsmill and Hovis, two of the UK’s best-known and oldest supermarket bread brands, under one roof.

In a statement, ABF said: “As stated at the interim results, Associated British Foods plc has been evaluating a range of strategic options for Allied Bakeries, its UK bakery business."

The statement added: “Profitability at Allied Bakeries has been increasingly challenged in recent years by a decline in demand for pre-sliced, packaged bread and a loss of scale in Allied Bakeries’ nationwide distribution network serving the major retailers with daily delivery of bread and bakery goods.”

ABF told investors it has reached an agreement to acquire Hovis Group Limited from Endless LLP. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

“Following this review, ABF announces today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Hovis Group Limited from Endless LLP. Hovis Group is an integrated bakery business, engaged in the production and distribution of bread and bakery products in the UK.”

The acquisition will combine the production and distribution activities of the two businesses, driving significant costs synergies and efficiencies, to create a profitable UK bread business that is sustainable over the long term, the statement added.

It continued: “The combined business will be better placed to compete effectively and to establish a stable platform for product innovation in the segments of the UK bakery category that are growing as a result of changing consumer tastes and needs.

"This will include improvement in existing products and expansion into new product ranges.

The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval. The purchase price was not disclosed.

George Weston, Chief Executive of Associated British Foods, said:

“This transaction will create a UK bakeries business that is both profitable and sustainable over the long term.

"Supporting the Hovis and Kingsmill brands with well-invested and efficient operations will also enable innovation and growth.

"This solution will create value for shareholders, provide greater choice for consumers and increase efficiencies for customers.”

High inflation in recent years combined with changing consumer habits have led to bread companies struggling with sales in recent years.

Allied Bakeries was founded in 1935, and also owns the Allinson’s and Sunblest brands, with bakeries and depots stretching from Glasgow to London.

Hovis, which was founded in 1890, was bought by Endless in 2020 from Premier Foods, which owns the Mr Kipling brand.

Hovis’ profile was raised in the 1970s by the famous "boy on the bike" TV advert, which was filmed on Gold Hill in Dorset and directed by Sir Ridley Scott, accompanied by a brass rendition of Dvorak's New World Symphony.

Endless LLP, which has offices in Leeds, London and Manchester, supports buyouts, non-core acquisitions from larger groups, transformations and financial restructurings.