How a new online game aims to raise awareness of underinsurance among homeowners

To address this trend, home insurer NFU Mutual has launched an interactive game on its website designed to raise awareness of underinsurance and help people better understand the true value of their possessions.

A recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of NFU Mutual revealed that 77 per cent of affluent homeowners are at risk of being underinsured, with only 23 per cent aware of the costs associated with restoring their property. The game challenges players to identify the more valuable contents in two pictures of identical homes, drawing attention to the often unexpected items which can push up the cost of repairing or replacing possessions. The survey shows that many people may be vulnerable to underinsurance by underestimating the extent or value of their possessions. Dawn Blazier, head of bespoke home insurance at NFU Mutual, inset, said:“Underinsurance is a persistent and concerning trend which can impact insurers’ ability to get customers back to where they were before loss or damage occurred.

"Insurance only covers what you pay for it to cover, so if you do not have the value reflected you may find your insurer can’t pay enough to restore your property. “We hope this interactive game will help customers think about their homes and contents and consider whether they have all the cover they need. “There are a number of factors at play in underinsurance. One of these is that the cost to repair or replace an item can often be more than what you paid for it. “An antique item of furniture, for example, may have been purchased for £200 several years ago but might cost £1,000 to replace like-for-like now. Similarly, your old record collection, library or artwork may have increased in value significantly since you first bought it. “Even more modern pieces are likely to cost more to replace now then when they were purchased, and many people will have thousands of pounds worth of clothes without knowing it – even discounting rare and designer items. “I’d urge everyone to think about their possessions and contact their insurer if they think they might not have the cover they need.”

NFU Mutual has five tips to help avoid the risk of being underinsured:

Consider changes in value. We know jewellery, watches, art and antiques can increase in value over time, but rare clothes, books, wines and spirits and furniture should also be valued once every few years.