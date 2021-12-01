How Accenture is creating 3,000 new technology jobs across the UK including in Leeds

Accenture is a global professional services company.

Half of the jobs will be based outside London, expanding Accenture’s presence in Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh, adding to its existing UK workforce of approximately 11,000 staff.

The new roles are being driven by increased client demand for services in multiple platforms, including cloud engineering, cybersecurity, data and intelligent operations.

Simon Eaves, market unit lead at Accenture in the UK andIreland, said: “The UK economy is rebounding swiftly following the pandemic and we are seeing strong demand from clients seeking to capitalise on this growth opportunity.

"We are committed to growing our footprint across the UK which is why I am particularly excited about our plans across Scotland and northern England where we see some of the best technology talent in the country.”

Helen Morgan, Accenture’s head of Yorkshire operations, said: “Leeds has become a real hub for leading technology firms outside London, particularly over the last couple of years.

"With our recent acquisition of Infinity Works, which has a strong existing base in Leeds, we’ve already built up our talent in this area. We’re looking forward to growing our presence in the region with ambitious recruitment goals over the coming years.”

The announcement continues Accenture’s investment in the UK following four acquisitions made earlier this year including that of Leeds-based cloud and digital transformation consultancy Infinity Works.

---

