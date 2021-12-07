How Ali Akbor has transformed the lives of thousands of people in Leeds

HAVING a safe, comfortable home should be a basic human right.

For more than two decades, Ali Akbor’s working life has been driven by a belief that nobody’s prospects should be blighted by shoddy housing.

If you place somebody in an insecure, cramped or damp house, it can ruin their health and job prospects. Their children are more likely to struggle at school, because they don’t have enough space to study in the evenings. But, if you break the chains that force people into poverty you can help a whole neighbourhood achieve its economic potential.

Ali Akbor, the former chief executive of Leeds-based housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise and now one of three members of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Panel, has received his OBE from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

He recalled: “What motivated me to get involved with Unity was that it had been created by local activists who saw the issues faced by the community in Chapeltown and Harehills and were determined to do something about. This situation had existed since the 1950s and 1960s. There was a general problem with many members of BME (black and minority ethnic) communities, facing overcrowding and poor conditions.”

Born in Bangladesh, Mr Akbor began his career as a Youth Opportunities Programme trainee at Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council before qualifying as an accountant and later joining Salford City Council as head of finance in the Community and Social Services Directorate.

He became Unity’s chief executive in January 1999, holding the position for more than two decades and establishing the organisation as one of the most prominent and respected BME -led housing associations in the country.

He recalled: “During the 1980s there had been a shortage of housing generally and particularly for the BME community; conditions were very poor and there was a lack of access to social housing in general for members of the BME community.

He added: “Unity was founded in 1987 and it recognised that providing good social housing is a key aspect of dealing with other problems and inequalities, such as poor health and education. If a child is in a house where they don’t have space to do their homework they are likely to underperform at school.”

Since its formation, Unity has had the objective of building a strong, community housing association to address the needs of black and minority ethnic communities in Leeds.

The initial focus for its work was on Chapeltown, but this has widened to other areas of the city including Harehills, Beeston, Holbeck, Chapel Allerton and Pudsey.

Alongside two schemes in Huddersfield, a new affordable housing development has recently been completed in Cleckheaton.

With a turnover of £6.8 million and an annual investment in new and existing homes of around £6.5 million, Unity now manages more than 1,300 properties for tenants from all communities and ethnic backgrounds.

In 2000 the association established its not-for-profit subsidiary company, Unity Enterprise, to support local entrepreneurial activity. It now provides 142 affordable business units for more than 80 businesses across three centres in Leeds.

Unity Employment Services (UES) was set-up in 2011 to support Unity tenants and their surrounding communities in accessing employment and training opportunities. It has since supported more than 1,700 individuals into work and training.

Mr Akbor said: “Over the years, we achieved a lot in terms of creating new housing and dealing with other issues, including physical regeneration.

“Chapeltown and Harehills suffered from riots in the 1980s. Businesses withdrew and the banks moved out and never came back, so financial exclusion was a key issue.

“When the banks withdrew, people couldn’t withdraw cash, so we supported the growth of credit unions in this area. We worked with the major banks to install cash machines next to our offices.”

Dealing with financial exclusion was an effective way of breaking down barriers for people who needed support to find work. Unity worked with local people who were unemployed and supported them into jobs.

“We were helping people who were struggling to get on the first step of the employment ladder,’’ Mr Akbor recalled.

“We used the business to deliver local youth job opportunities and apprenticeships. Local people were taken on to work on construction sites.

“It has been a pleasure to see the difference we have made to people’s lives, including people who needed housing in a crisis.

“We’re proud of our diversification with Unity Enterprise which has brought new businesses into the area. They don’t have to sign up for long leases and can grow organically.”

Although Mr Akbor is proud of Unity’s achievements, he acknowledges there is much work still to be done.

He added: “There are still inequalities in housing, education and health. Leeds has changed beyond recognition in terms of city centre development.

“We need to spread those benefits around the city. People outside the city centre are still not benefitting from the city’s success.”

In December 2019, Mr Akbor was awarded an OBE for services to the community in Leeds and his national significance was recognised recently when he was appointed to the inquiry which has been created to examine the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower on the night of June 14 2017.

Mr Akbor was accompanied by his wife Safia when he received his OBE from The Princess Royal in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

He said: “It has been almost two years since the honour was announced but the time that has elapsed allowed me to reflect even more on how proud I feel to be recognised in this way. It was an experience we will never forget.

“It’s an honour that does not just recognise me, but the work of everyone who has made Unity a success.”

