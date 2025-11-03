How Amazon uses VR headsets to train its staff about everything from driving to dogs

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company uses virtual reality headsets to take new recruits through the job, showing what to do and what not to do.

For example, how to spot homes which may have a dog or how to leave parcels safely.

Staff are even taught how to reason with and reassure customers who may have complaints or other issues.

Amazon’s Delivering the Future event at DUR3 on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Milpitas, Calif. (Alison Yin/AP Content Services for Amazon)

There are also virtual reality driving scenarios designed to help the deliverers to be safe on the road, and a network of homes, offices and other buildings to show staff how to cope with some common issues.

There is even a dramatic looking trip hazard centre where staff are trained to avoid falls on uneven pavements or pathways.

Aaron Parness, director of Amazon Robotics, said: “Technology only matters if it helps people grow.

"Over the past few years more than 700,000 employees have participated in Amazon’s education and training programmes from Career Choice to Robotics Apprenticeships earning new skills and moving into higher earning and more technical roles.

“As a builder we create tools that deliver impact and offer new pathways for people to advance their careers. I love that at Amazon you don’t need a college degree for a career in robotics or AI.

"In fact that’s true for about 20 per cent of my team.

“The best part of my job is when a frontline employee tells me ‘This new technology made my day better’.

“That’s the harmony we’re after: machines take the strain; people take on new challenges and gain new skills.

“And we know not every idea works first time. Some need two extra revs and a lot of coffee. That’s OK.