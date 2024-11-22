How being a podcast guest on the right shows can boost your business: Phil Fraser

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rather than launch your own podcast, a better way to market yourself via podcasting is to be a guest on podcasts whose listenership matches your target audience. And it’s free!

Guesting on podcasts can be a fantastic way to reach either your target audience or one that you are trying to break into, establish credibility in your field, and build valuable relationships with other professionals.

Whether you are a business owner, or just someone with a unique perspective or expertise to share, appearing as a guest on podcasts can offer a wealth of benefits.

Phil Fraser runs the Leeds Business Podcast

By guesting on a podcast, you have the chance to share your message with potentially thousands of potential new customers or clients who may have never heard of you or your business before.

This exposure can help you increase brand awareness, drive traffic to your website or social media channels, create enquiries and ultimately attract new customers or clients.

In addition to reaching a new audience, guesting on podcasts can also help you establish credibility and authority in your field. When you are invited to speak on a podcast, it is often because the host sees you as an expert or thought leader in your industry.

By sharing your knowledge, insights, learnings and experiences with listeners, you can showcase your expertise and build trust with potential customers or clients.

This can lead to new opportunities for partnerships, collaborations, or speaking engagements, as well as enhance your reputation as a ‘go-to’ resource in your field.

Furthermore, guesting on podcasts can provide a platform for networking and building relationships with other professionals in your industry. Many podcast hosts are well-connected individuals with their own networks of followers and connections.

By appearing on their show, you have the chance to connect with these individuals and form valuable relationships that can lead to new opportunities for collaboration, referrals or business. In addition, guesting on podcasts can help you expand your own network by connecting with other guests, listeners, or industry influencers who may be interested in what you offer.

Overall, guesting on podcasts can be a highly effective way to grow your audience, enhance your credibility, and build relationships with other professionals in your field.

Whether you are looking to promote a new product or service, position yourself as an expert in your industry, or simply share your unique perspective with a wider audience, appearing as a guest on podcasts can offer a host of benefits that can help you achieve your goals and elevate your brand.

So you are now thinking, “OK I’m sold on this. How do I get onto these podcasts?”

Firstly you’ll need to identify podcasts that reach your audience, and have guests on them.

Either do a search for them and apply directly or try a guest matching website like Matchmaker.fm or Podmatch.com.

If you’d like a free podcast outreach template worth £179, drop me an email to [email protected] and I’ll send it over.

Start reaching out to podcasts in your niche and see how guesting can benefit you and your business today.