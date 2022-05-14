How Bradford at Night aims to help Yorkshire's economy bounce back from the pandemic

THE pandemic brought the shutters down on Britain’s night-time economy.

Streets became silent after dark as restrictions forced pubs, restaurants and theatres to remain empty for months.

Bradford is determined to lead the post-Covid revival of the UK’s evening economy by establishing a new membership body – Bradford at Night – which will ensure the city’s pubs, bars, cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, shops, hotels, entertainment venues and leisure destinations, as well as police and security staff, are all working together for the greater economic good.

(left to right): Elizabeth Murphy, ENTE Co-ordinator; Alison Lowe, Deputy Mayor of West Yorkshire; and Dave Downes, a Director of Bradford at Night.

“Through partnership we want to create, a vibrant, varied and safe environment,” said Elizabeth Murphy, who will run Bradford at Night as Evening and Night-Time Economy (ENTE) co-ordinator. “The night-time economy is responsible for bringing in more than a quarter of all the money into Bradford’s economy.”

Bradford at Night has been brought together by Bradford Business Improvement District (BID) but will operate completely independently with its own constitution and aims and objectives, with the support of the BID. The organisation will be funded by membership fees but Bradford BID has secured funding to pay the first year’s fees for every business and organisation that joins.

Ms Murphy said: “It’s not just about bars, clubs and restaurants; there are attractions like the cathedral and the Alhambra, St George’s Hall – one of the finest concert halls in the country – and the Light cinema and the ultimate goal is to promote Bradford city centre as a destination.

“Many of the hospitality businesses in particular have been through hard times, but they are now looking to bring people together and find out what they can do to make it a safer, more welcoming place.

“They are keen to take on training around vulnerability and safeguarding, especially with the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin focusing on measures to reduce violence against women and girls.”

Reports of incidents of drink spiking – which involves someone putting alcohol or drugs in a victim’s drink without their consent – have made headlines around the UK in recent months.

Ms Murphy said: “We want to raise awareness and offer support so people know how to call out suspicious behaviour.

“It’s also about the venue looking out for customers, so that for example, glass collectors can provide assistance and support.

“We want people to come out and feel safe. We have 43 members of Bradford at Night, including Pubwatch members, hoteliers group and Bradford City.”

Recently around 17,000 people gathered in the city centre for the Bradford BID super soap box challenge; downhill cart races which raised money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Bradford Lions. The success of this event is a sign of the city’s potential, according to Ms Murphy.

Alison Lowe OBE, the Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime (DMPC) in West Yorkshire, is patron of the new organisation, which was formally established before an audience of invited guests at the Midland Hotel.

Supporters believe the initiative could not have been launched at a better time, with Bradford making the shortlist for the City of Culture 2025 and venues such as Bradford Live and the Darley Street Market opening soon.

Planning has also begun to bring in Best Bar None, an accreditation scheme supported by the Home Office and drinks industry that aims to improve standards in the evening economy.

“One of our ultimate aims is to achieve the coveted Purple Flag status for Bradford,” said Ms Murphy. “That will be a real measure of our success and many of the projects we will be working on will be about leading us to that point.”

Purple Flag is an accreditation process similar to the Blue Flag award for beaches. It allows the public to identify town and city centres that offer an entertaining, diverse, safe and enjoyable night out.

To achieve Purple Flag status, cities must meet or surpass rigorous standards of excellence in managing the night-time economy, They must also develop programmes to tackle crime and disorder.

“We are already working on a number of training schemes, including policy and good practice, and understanding how people move around the city centre at night, as well as promotions and marketing important safety schemes such as Ask Angela,” said Ms Murphy.

People who feel unsafe, can discreetly seek help by approaching venue staff and asking them for ‘Angela’.

Ms Murphy said: “If somebody asks for Angela when they are feeling vulnerable, they will be taken to a safe space by staff.

“This issue of making people feel safe is huge and something we are really focusing on.”

She hopes Bradford At Night will act as a showcase for the city’s natural strengths as the economy leaves the pandemic behind.

Ms Murphy aims to change perceptions and deliver strategies to support established businesses and encourage the creation of new ones.

“Every time we invite people to come to Bradford, they say. ‘Wow, I wasn’t expecting this’,” said Ms Murphy.

“I’m in awe of the number of things that go on.”

