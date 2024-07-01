How childhood struggle informed Dr Delroy Beverley’s desire to push for better opportunities for young people

Growing up in London around the 70s and 80s, Dr Beverley describes his early years as being on the “brink of poverty”, navigating the streets at night at a “dead sprint”, trying to get home safely without getting into trouble.

“Within that generation and that decade, racism was rife,” he says, “so the reality is, there are a few people I can remember from my ethnic background who ended up in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Living in a chronically neglected community felt like living in a state of constant siege. Poverty is horrible, people who are disadvantaged are not just financially disadvantaged, they’re socially disadvantaged, they are disadvantaged by virtue of their post code. It's a bedevilling force that invades and infects every aspect of our lives and communities.”

Dr Delroy Beverley. Photo by Mark Mercer.

Four decades later, however, with an expansive list of both business and personal accolades under his belt, Dr Beverley has now been appointed the first black chair of a football club community organisation in the UK, according to the EFL's Community arm.

Through his new role working at the Huddersfield Town Foundation, Dr Beverley hopes to give young people from similarly disadvantaged backgrounds a better chance in early life.

“I’ve only been in the chair four weeks, but I've had the opportunity to go and see a cross section of the very important work the foundation does, whether that's the work we do in schools using sport to inform and teach children, or whether that's with the youth club up in Holmfirth,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's impossible to have formed a vision in four weeks, but I have the reference point of a life that has similar connotations to some of those young people we are serving.

“I don't think we can solve everything, but I think we have to use our position as a very successful foundation to inform what goes on around West Yorkshire. But we will not do it on our own, so part of the ambition is to be an anchor that other third sector organisations can exist around.”

Spun out of Huddersfield Town football club in 2012 with a remit of improving the lives of young people, the foundation initially launched with a singular breakfast club, but now operates 41 across the region.

The foundation now aims to have a positive impact on young people and the local community in a variety of ways, using the football club as a catalyst for change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After taking on a milk round at the age of 14, an experience he describes as “transformative” in his early life, Dr Beverley went on to study at King’s College, London. This, however, brought a new set of challenges for him.

“I got an opportunity to go to university when black people didn’t go, it wasn’t a thing,” he says.

“The reality is when you are a person of colour and have never been in an environment like that before, you get this imposter syndrome. You’re trying to overcome several layers of poverty and disadvantage, and wondering if you belong here.

“It wasn't easy, because you’re away from home, away from your support network, and imposter syndrome wasn’t a conversation back then, there was no discussion about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite these challenges, however, Dr Beverley excelled, and went on to postgraduate study at the University of Bradford. He would later go on to study courses at The University of Warwick, followed by both Oxford and Cambridge, later in his career.

Dr Beverley’s first steps in his career, however, came during his time in Bradford, when he attained a place on a two year management and leadership programme titled Black People into Management.

Winning one of less than 10 places out of around 600 applicants, the “life changing” programme would see Dr Beverley work with the executive team at Yorkshire Building Society, as well as Bradford Council’s director of regeneration and its chief executive.

An expansive career in housing and education followed, which would see Dr Beverley achieve a number of national firsts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was appointed the youngest ever director of one of the largest social housing organisations in the UK, and was the first person from the housing sector to win the Public Sector Director of the Year award.

In 2014, Dr Beverley became the first black chair of a major European business school, when he took on a role at the University of Bradford.

His list of non-executive roles is also equally impressive. Amongst other roles, Dr Beverly has been chairman of the Institute of Directors for the North of England, as well as holding a board seat at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

His proudest moment, however, came last year, when he was awarded the Doctor of Letters from the University of Warwick for his work improving communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you are getting platitudes from there, that really means something,” he says.

“I remember being on stage and looking out and seeing my son and sisters, but it was bittersweet for me, there was actually still a sense of ‘why me?’

“This is where Nelson Mandela was awarded a doctorate, and Dame Judi Dench, even in that moment I was saying in my head ‘why am I here? That kid from a council estate.’”

Despite the persistence of his imposter syndrome, however, Dr Beverley has found a sense of confidence in more recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m in my late 50s now, and I believe I’m never in a room I don’t belong in,” he says.

“I’ve been in rooms with Lords, Baronesses, Sirs, but I’ve looked around these board rooms, and if I’m there, I belong there.”

This confidence, Dr Beverely hopes, is what he can inspire in others from his background.

He also believes, however, that the issues he saw as a child are still rampant today. The key to solving these problems, he says, is education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You go back to the 80s, it was a postcode lottery in terms of where you went to school, but regrettably, that is still the case today.

“I think first we need to recognise that there is a societal problem. I was speaking at a school on Monday where many children will be the first in their family to even finish school. We need to ensure that children are leaving school with a reasonably good education, because it's the key that unlocked every door.