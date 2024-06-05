Innovation is thriving in the wake of the pandemic and the North is home to several major national and international players driving significant economic growth through tech, from the gaming giants of Sheffield to the fintech firms of Manchester.

But while tech ecosystems in places like Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, and Sheffield are seeing great success at an individual level, many cities across the North are still, for the most part, operating in silos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is hardly surprising; the North is a big place, and its regions are relatively remote from each other – with distances only exacerbated by varying levels of transport connectivity.

Jane Booth shares her expert insight. Picture: Bernadette Delaney

From my experience speaking to UBS Global Wealth Management clients doing great things within the Manchester tech scene, it seems that there isn’t often the opportunity or forum to forge connections with innovators across other parts of the North. As a result, professional networks within the industry are somewhat insular and determined by location.

The problem with this is that, while many tech businesses are thriving in and of their own right, they aren’t necessarily reaching the full extent of their potential. And from a macroeconomic perspective, these missed opportunities to connect can come at a significant sacrifice.

This is an important issue, and it’s something that major players in the sector will be looking to address at Investor Ladder’s Climb24 event this week. Climb24 is bringing together founders, leaders, innovators, and investors in tech to help foster collaboration and business growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea is that greater collaboration between city and regional tech ecosystems – and not just within them – will be critical in getting the most for the northern economy going forward.

A joined-up approach that enables people and businesses to share expertise, pool resources, and think ‘bigger’ can in fact benefit all.

There’s an international investment angle here too, as individual cities across the North are relatively small when considered on a global scale. Coming together to combine the strength and skill of the North’s separate parts can go some way to really putting our tech industry on the map.

As sponsors of Climb24, we’re showing our commitment to facilitating meaningful connections in tech and enabling ambitious individuals and businesses to flourish and thrive as a result. Starting or scaling up a business requires support and bringing people with similar ambitions together to share experiences, discuss industry trends and challenges, and think strategically can help to create greater opportunity for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, this prosperity then goes on to cascade down to wealth at a personal level. This is where we come in, ensuring those driving innovation have the support they need to make the most of their success and feel prepared for what comes later down the line, particularly as they look to extract the capital created in their business, and consider other investment opportunities and impactful philanthropy.