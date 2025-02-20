How collaboration can drive growth for female-led businesses in Yorkshire: Samantha Addy

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to recent data, only 19 per cent of businesses in the UK are female owned.

This is largely due to women’s businesses being underfunded and under-supported for too long. Despite this, women-led businesses are making impressive waves in every sector.

Working closely with female business leaders, I have identified some of the top challenges that are often holding them back from realising their business’ full potential.

Samantha Addy shares her expert insight

Mindset, loneliness, financial control, access to funding, stakeholder relationships, and time are the biggest struggles.

An empowering alliance of peers who understand these struggles can make all the difference, and peer advisory boards can be a game-changer for business leaders.

Mindset is a complex challenge. Female entrepreneurs, in particular, often struggle with imposter syndrome and self-doubt.

The weight of running a business can lead to hesitation when it comes to taking risks or making bold decisions. A confidential space to share fears, receive honest feedback, and reframe mindset can help leaders find the confidence to make bolder moves that drive their businesses forward.

Loneliness is a big issue. When you’re leading a business, the responsibility is on your shoulders.

Decisions affect your team, clients, and personal life. For many female entrepreneurs, this isolation can lead to overwhelm. By collaborating with others in similar situations, leaders can share the emotional load and feel supported.

Advisory boards offer a safe space to vent frustrations, seek advice, and gain support.

Managing finances, whether it’s ensuring steady cashflow, navigating the complexity of the funding journey, planning for growth or managing debt, is daunting for any business leader.

Many entrepreneurs find themselves juggling multiple roles, and without a clear financial strategy, it’s easy for money management to drift. Collaborating with other business leaders can offer invaluable support, with members providing insights into how they handle their own financial challenges.

Managing relationships with key stakeholders can be challenging, especially when time is scarce.

When leaders step outside of their business and see things from a fresh perspective, it can help them make better decisions that positively impact both their business and their time.

Staying competitive requires a growth mindset and adaptability, but the fast-paced demands of running a business can make it hard to keep up. Having trusted peers to discuss challenges, share innovative ideas through different perspectives can spark new insight.

One of our members attributed £350,000 of business growth to a single advisory session, implementing the suggested changes within her team and was able to see the direct results.

Supporting female-led businesses isn’t just about gender equity, it’s an investment in our economy.

There is enough data to show that female entrepreneurs generate more revenues, create higher job growth, dream bigger and execute better.

Despite the strides made, female-led businesses still struggle to access the same level of investment and support as their male counterparts.

Enter peer advisory boards. Not only do they provide guidance and support, but they also serve as an empowering platform for female entrepreneurs to grow stronger businesses, whilst building their consortium of knowledge.