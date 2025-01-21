How Curve prepared for FCA visit on Consumer Duty compliance: Jourdain Tambo

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To spotlight effective strategies, compliance training platform Skillcast has collaborated with myself, the VP of Risk and Compliance at money management platform Curve, to share valuable insights following a recent supervisory visit by the FCA.

The visit from the FCA regarding the implementation of the Consumer Duty was insightful as it gave us practical insight into how some specific components of the Consumer Duty should be implemented into business operations in practice.

The FCA’s key objective was to assess how Curve had interpreted and applied Consumer Duty requirements, particularly in the payments portfolio.

Jourdain Tambo shares his insight

Curve’s preparation for the visit was meticulous, beginning with detailed pre-visit exchanges.

We provided the FCA with our Product Governance Framework, Fair Value Assessments, and associated conduct risk management and consumer outcomes-focused documentation and policies..

This comprehensive submission allowed the FCA to familiarise itself with Curve’s approach and tailor the discussion to critical areas. Internally, Curve adopted a collaborative approach, engaging teams such as Product and Customer Support to ensure alignment. Compliance involved relevant staff in collating information to respond to pre-meeting requests, driving a collaborative approach to the meeting preparation.

One challenge Curve faced was presenting unambiguous management information (MI). Tambo emphasises that MI must clearly articulate what constitutes “good” and demonstrate ongoing compliance. The Consumer Duty places the onus on regulated firms to define across the four outcomes what good looks like for the firm and monitor whether this definition is being delivered on an ongoing basis.

To address this, Curve adopted RAG (Red, Amber, Green) thresholds. Setting RAG thresholds is an effective approach to articulating what good looks like and how a firm tracks its delivery.

Curve leveraged its partnership with Skillcast to enhance staff readiness. The vulnerable consumers training module, for example, equipped teams with the knowledge to protect vulnerable customers through informed product strategies. This approach demonstrates the value of industry collaborations in fostering a comprehensive understanding of regulatory expectations.

Additionally, regular communication with staff ensured consistent alignment with Consumer Duty objectives.

The FCA’s feedback validated Curve’s efforts but identified room for improvement in defining thresholds for good within MI. In the absence of a clear definition of good, consumer outcomes MI does not tell a complete story of how a firm is tracking against the particular consumer outcome.

In response, Curve refined its MI to explicitly define and measure “good” in their context. This iterative approach, informed by direct regulator feedback, fosters a more practical awareness of the simplicity of a ‘customer first’ approach across the end-to-end customer lifecycle.

Firms must genuinely care for their customers and seek to offer products/services that add value and assist them to pursue their financial objectives.