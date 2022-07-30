How Doncaster-based Clean Power Hydrogen is helping to protect the environment

For most children, what their parents do for work simply goes over their heads in favour of the latest computer game or technological distraction.

But for Jon Duffy, the fact that his children understand that he’s an environmental champion is something that he’s extremely proud of.

After years of success trouble-shooting and turning around both FTSE 100 and much smaller companies, Jon took the reins as CEO of Doncaster-based Clean Power Hydrogen in 2020.

The company is committed to cleaning up the environment for our children and future generations.

This passion is clearly demonstrated in its vision statement: “to be the leading developer and manufacturer of green hydrogen technologies.

To reduce the creation of harmful emissions by participating in the growth of the hydrogen economy.”

Clean Power Hydrogen was established in Ireland in 2012 by former NASA expert Dr Nigel Williamson and Joe Scott. Both men were passionate about hydrogen as clean energy for the future and wanted to find an alternative to polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolysers as these had barriers to adoption.

The pair realised that the cleanest way to produce hydrogen was by membrane-free water electrolysis and, in doing so, it would be a less expensive and more robust technology.

Entering the green technology sector – a high-growth and profitable market – they developed a membrane-free electrolyser to produce hydrogen faster, more reliably and more cost effectively than other electrolysers.

When Jon Duffy first became involved with Clean Power Hydrogen, he had no idea that he would rise to such a senior role within the business.

He comments: “In 2018, I was approached by CPH2 to help write their business strategy. Little did I know that two years on, I’d be the CEO of this brilliant and dynamic company.

“I have a background in commodity trading and leadership positions within the food and agriculture sector. Because of this, I’ve always had a keen interest in the essential things in life that sustain us – food and energy.”

He continues: “The unique technology that we’ve developed and patented at CPH2 will put us right at the heart of such a supply. Quite simply, our electrolysers are smaller, lighter, more cost-effective to own, safer, use no precious metals, and have a 20-25 year lifespan. As the world drives toward carbon neutrality, CPH2 will be centre stage.”

When Jon arrived in 2020, there were just eight members of the team.

Now the workforce has grown to 50. The company recently moved from a site elsewhere in Doncaster to the present site on Parkside Business Park which is far more suited to housing such a progressive and innovative workforce.

Jon comments: “I’m very proud of the team we’ve got, who are extremely motivated and dedicated to the business. We operate a ‘no blame culture.’ There are bound to mistakes along the way, but the important thing is that we all come together, learn from our mistakes, brush ourselves down and move forward.

“We recognise the importance of investing in people and helping them along their business journey. We’ve got a dedicated training programme which involves day release for NVQs and CPD.

“This is important for the business and for everyone’s personal development.”

Jon’s passion for the business, and what it can achieve, is evident through his infectious enthusiasm.

He says: “I truly love my job, knowing that every day I’m doing something which will help the planet and future generations. There’s no doubt that some of the best judges of what you do are your kids.

“At the end of the day, kids ‘get’ climate change and my kids are extremely interested in, and proud of what I do. I think they see me as some sort of eco champion.”

As well as the move to the new premises, the company has recently witnessed two further major developments in its growth strategy.

In February this year, the company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

And just this month it has secured its licence agreement with GHFG Ltd – a joint venture between international renewable independent power producer Alternus Energy Group Plc, and Irish-based developer Soleirtricity – to construct two gigawatts of membrane-free electrolysers over a period of up to 20 years.

Jon explains: “We’re delighted to have signed our first licensing agreement with GHFG. Our vision and values are closely aligned with our new partners, Alternus and Soleirtricity, and it’s very exciting to share our innovative technology with them.”

So, what does the future hold for the business?

Jon concludes: “A core component of our business model is licensing out production to other companies, whilst also producing a certain number of units ourselves.