How Economic Growth and Investment Group can help unlock opportunity in the North: David Richards

That’s why I’m joining the Economic Growth and Investment Group an independent arms-length body, sponsored by the Cabinet Office – to help connect capital with talent and ensure that investment flows into the industries and regions that need it most.

This isn’t about policy reports or abstract discussions – it’s about real investment, real change, and real pathways to success.

The Digital Divide: A Symptom of a Bigger Problem

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th December 2023

When the pandemic hit, thousands of children were cut off from education overnight. While some families were able to adapt to remote learning with ease, others were left without access to a laptop or even a reliable internet connection.

Through a Laptops for Kids initiative, we saw firsthand how deep this divide ran. Some students were expected to write essays on an Xbox controller or share a single smartphone between siblings. It wasn’t a lack of ability—it was a lack of access to the tools needed to succeed.

Providing laptops was only part of the solution. We also launched the Dryden Internet Project, bringing free, high-speed broadband to children who couldn’t afford it. Because a laptop without internet is just an expensive paperweight.

These were emergency interventions, but they revealed a much bigger issue: without access to technology, investment, and skills, entire communities risk falling behind.

The Challenge: Bridging the Investment Gap

The Social Mobility Commission’s latest report makes it clear: if you’re born in a former industrial heartland, a coastal town, or a rural area, your chances of economic success are dramatically lower than those in more affluent regions.

The Economic Growth and Investment Group was created to tackle this challenge head-on. Our goal is simple: connect capital with talent and drive investment into the regions that need it most.

The State of the Nation 2024 report highlighted key challenges:

• Young people in London and the Home Counties have far better social mobility prospects than those in other parts of the UK.

• The attainment gap between children on free school meals and their peers remains stubbornly unchanged.

• The percentage of children living in relative poverty in the UK has risen to 30%—and continues to grow.

These barriers are not just about education—they reflect the lack of well-paid jobs, the concentration of investment in certain areas, and the difficulties faced by entrepreneurs trying to scale businesses outside of major financial centres.

If we want to unlock economic potential across the UK, we need to act now.

A New Era of Investment and Innovation

Places like Sheffield, Hull, Manchester, and Teesside built Britain’s industrial economy. They should also be leading the industries of the future – advanced manufacturing, AI, and digital skills. But this won’t happen unless we ensure investment, infrastructure, and business growth reach beyond traditional economic hubs.

Through the Economic Growth and Investment Group, we’ll be working with investors, businesses, and policymakers to make this a reality. Because talent exists everywhere—we just need to ensure the right opportunities do too.