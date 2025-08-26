How family values from mum and grandma helped Emma Parkinson build one of UK's fastest growing firms

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It caught my mum off-guard as it had been my dream at a young age to study law,” says Parkinson. “She probably secretly wanted me to go as she’d never had the opportunity. She said, ‘if that’s your final decision, get in the real world and earn some money’. So I finished college and started applying for jobs.”

That was the start of Parkinson’s journey to entrepreneurship. She has since founded International Energy Products (IEP), headquartered at North Anston Trading Estate, near Sheffield, which engineers, manufactures and tests high-quality steel products for the energy and defence sectors.

Established in 2017, IEP has grown from a one-person operation into a five-entity manufacturing group with a global footprint.

Sales have topped £7m and are forecast to exceed £25m over the next three years, earning 37th spot on The Sunday Times Hundred – Britain’s fastest-growing private companies. It also received the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade this year.

Parkinson, 37, was born in Swinton, Rotherham, and raised as the only child of a single parent. “I didn’t have a lot to do with my dad as I grew up, so my mum did it on her own,” she says. “My grandmother had a big influence on my upbringing. She was a bit of a battle-axe. Some of those old-fashioned parenting styles made me who I am.”

Naturally academic, Parkinson intended to study law at Durham University before she made her U-turn. “A-levels put me off as I didn’t enjoy them, and friendship groups played a part,” she says. “I suddenly got this feeling of ‘I don’t want to go’.”

She took a temporary admin job at Boreflex, a safety equipment supplier in Rotherham. “I was only on £3.55 an hour but I needed something on my CV,” she says. “I performed really well and they wanted to keep me on, but I’d secured another job after that contract was due to end.”

Parkinson moved to Stafforce Recruitment and soon landed a job at another recruitment firm hiring for UK steel stockholder, Barrett Steel.

Within her first month, Parkinson helped shift a sinking business into profitability. She says: “The business had challenges, having gone through a series of market downturns, and every time I was given an opportunity I eradicated the problem and performed.”

She progressed through the ranks in the years that followed: “The minute there was another opportunity they looked at me and said, ‘do you want to give this a go?’ That brought exposure to running full branch-based business entities.”

Eventually, Parkinson felt she had hit her ceiling within the company, and with growing ambitions to reach board level, she decided to launch her own steel stockholding and manufacturing business (IEP) at just 29.

She started to approach investors: “I didn’t need huge investment to get the business off the ground, but I did need something to pay my wage until things stabilised.”

She received a quick response from her husband’s boss, Gary Fletcher, former owner of Chesterfield Crane Company. “We talked about it over a pint at the pub. He said, ‘I want to see you do well. I’ve got spare warehouse space and an office you can use. If you’ve got your laptop, we’ll start on Monday’.”

IEP reached £350,000 turnover within the first nine months and Parkinson saw the business continue to go from strength to strength – even experiencing year-on-year growth throughout the pandemic.

The business comprises IEP (cuts, processes, manufactures, holds nickel alloy, stainless and low alloy stock); International Precision Engineering (finish machining to alloy products); International NDT Solutions (inspects and tests quality of steel products); International Forgings and Heat Treatment (supplies forged products from forged bar, rings, flats and bespoke shapes to advanced specifications); International Additive Manufacturing (creates alloy products through innovative 3D metal printing services).

Parkinson, who has a baby daughter, has retained the values that her mother and grandmother instilled in her from an early age. “I’ve got some deep-rooted principles that I carry forward into the business and encourage my employees to follow: fairness, collaboration and honesty,” she says. “I believe you get out what you put in. Try to live a good life and hope it’ll repay me.”

Headhunting key part of recruitment strategy

IEP has about 30 employees, including three apprentices.

Parkinson’s recruitment background has proven invaluable in sourcing and retaining skilled talent: “I will headhunt everybody. The worst thing anybody could do is put out a job advert. Word of mouth and people’s relationships and reputations go a long way.”

Recruiting women into the sector remains a challenge. “I find that the women who do very well in this industry are all cut from the same cloth,” says Parkinson. “The recruits tend to be a little older and more weathered to this sector because it is tough. I don’t think it’s ready for other types of females yet. There is still some work to do to improve it.”

Rising employment costs pose a barrier to growth. “International NDT Solutions is paying an extra £60,000 in costs since the national minimum wage increase for apprentices took effect,” she says.

“We would have recruited more people and put more tax back into the system."