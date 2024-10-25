Fergus Bailie has never been a man to shirk a challenge.

Over the last 20 years, he’s helped businesses navigate some of the stormiest economic waters in living memory. In his new role as the Yorkshire and Humber regional chair of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), he will ensure the voice of the region’s corporate community is heard in the corridors of power.

Mr Bailie, who is the CEO of the Leeds-based Bailie Group, said he accepted the role because he felt 2024 would be a pivotal year for Yorkshire due to the General and mayoral elections.

His appointment might be regarded as a case of history repeating itself. His father, Roy Bailie OBE, held the same position for the CBI’s Northern Ireland division in the 1990s. A law graduate, Fergus Bailie initially worked at PWC, where he achieved chartered accountancy status. From here, Mr Bailie joined the family business, where he worked his way up to become CEO.

He added: "I felt it was a good time to get involved (with the CBI) to help shape the narrative. I have also spent most of my career running SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and I thought I could provide an SME’s perspective to the role of regional chair.”

He’s overseen the growth of Bailie Group to a £60m turnover business with 450 employees.

Today, Bailie Group is a collection of agencies and consultancies which provide a range of communication services including cybersecurity, software development, cloud engineering, data analytics, content creation and training. Clients include Asda, the Metropolitan Police, Transport for London and Hays Travel.

Mr Bailie has experience of guiding businesses through challenging periods, including the financial crash, the pandemic, and the cost of living crisis.

He aims to use these insights to guide him as he bangs the drum for the region’s business community. After a turbulent period, we might be heading for calmer times.

"Although there are sectoral variations, the general mood is one of cautious optimism,’’ he added. “Many businesses have built in an internal resilience over the last five years after facing the uncertainties caused by Brexit and the pandemic.

"Yorkshire as a brand has global recognition and there are great opportunities linked to developments such as Leeds' growth as a centre for financial services, Sheffield's role in advanced manufacturing and Bradford's upcoming year as UK city of culture which will shine a light on the talent within the city.” He also stressed the importance of North Yorkshire’s new devolution deal and the forthcoming Humber deals.

Yorkshire is also enjoying success in attracting and retaining the brightest and best graduates.

He added: "With regards to skills, it is a competitive market place but it's not like the past, where many students would go to university in Yorkshire and then leave after graduating. There is much greater access to graduate talent within the region.

"Businesses have to do their bit too,’’ he added. “They can help schools to understand the skillsets required in their area. We need to support young people who might not find that university is the right route for them. Businesses can help to solve the skills shortages within their own area by engaging with schools and hiring apprentices.

"We can help to inspire pupils earlier in their academic journey. Schools welcome approaches from businesses.

“We have run ‘hack days’ with young people in Yorkshire where we give them tech tools and a problem and see what innovative solutions they can create in a day.

"In terms of infrastructure, it is generally accepted that infrastructure in and out of London is pretty good, but infrastructure elsewhere could be improved,’’ he added.

"The discussions surrounding a new tram system in Leeds seem to be gathering momentum, which is to be welcomed.

"I am biased but I believe we have the best regional team within the CBI, which is reflected in our decision to move CBI regional councils around the region. My passion is for innovation and learning from businesses that do it well.

"I want to see how the CBI can use its network to support investment in area such as AI (artificial intelligence) and automation.

"I'm keen to engage with younger people. I'm committed to supporting entrepreneurs and startups as a Business Mentor for the Princes Trust.

"I want to find out what concerns them and talk about issues like geopolitical events and climate change.”

He said there was “an excellent dialogue” between the CBI and Treasury over issues like planned changes to working regulations.

He added: “I hope to see more economic growth in the region backed by inward investment.”

On a national level, the business organisation was plunged into crisis during 2023 when a number of women came forward with allegations that they were harassed while working for the CBI.

However, new director general Rain Newton-Smith has overseen a turnaround plan after the CBI survived a key confidence vote by members over its future.

"The CBI is now back at the top table after a tough couple of years as the brand was rebuilt,’’ Mr Bailie added. "The CBI took some tough decisions and carried out a detailed review of the organisation and how it needed to change.

"We are seeing engaged and motivated people joining the CBI for the right reasons; they want to improve UK plc.

"It's earned the right to be heard again. Businesses are a force for good in the communities in which they are based.”