How firms can help their 'accidental fleet managers' to succeed: Will Voisey

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The responsibility for this often doesn’t sit with a logistics specialist or a transport professional. Instead, it lands with someone in HR, finance, or general operations.

These employees, who never applied to run a fleet, are what I call accidental fleet managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those in this position, the role can be both time-consuming and distracting. You may be focused on recruitment, retention, invoicing, or audits, only to find yourself knee-deep in vehicle queries: Who’s due a new car? Has that van been serviced? Are we keeping accurate records for HMRC?

Will Voisey shares his expert insight

This trend is more common than you might think. The British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association reports that business leasing continues to grow, particularly among SMEs. Many of these businesses don’t have dedicated fleet teams, so the administration is absorbed by other departments.

While pragmatic, this approach can create inefficiencies, unnecessary stress, and compliance risks.Fleet management isn’t simply about making sure vehicles are available. It touches on tax, employee benefits, duty of care, safety, and sustainability.

For businesses, cars and vans are often among the most expensive assets after people and property. Getting it wrong, whether through missed MOTs, poor record-keeping, or unsuitable vehicles, can have real financial and legal consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accidental fleet managers often find themselves asking the same questions: how do I keep track of renewal dates and maintenance schedules? Are we offering employees the right mix of vehicles? How do I ensure we’re compliant with changing regulations, from clean air zones to electric vehicle incentives?

Without the right tools, these questions can quickly become overwhelming.

This is where good fleet management software proves invaluable. The right system can transform a patchwork of spreadsheets, emails, and diary reminders into a streamlined, transparent process. Software can provide a single view of your vehicles, their age, mileage, servicing schedules, and driver allocation, while flagging key dates and compliance obligations. A fleet portal is also an accessible and cost-effective addition, freeing up valuable time that you can use to focus on your day job.

For an accidental fleet manager, this clarity is crucial. It reduces the administrative burden and lowers the risk of mistakes. Importantly, it also helps businesses make more strategic decisions about their fleet, such as when to move to electric vehicles or how to cut costs without impacting productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equally important is the role of a good leasing partner. Knowing there is an experienced team on hand to answer questions, guide vehicle choices, and handle logistics can be a huge relief. It means you don’t need to be an expert in the latest tax rules or vehicle technology.

This support allows people to focus on their core responsibilities while ensuring the company’s vehicles are well managed. It also helps organisations stay agile in a fast- changing landscape where technology, regulation, and employee expectations are evolving rapidly.

The rise of the accidental fleet manager reflects the reality of modern business. Smaller and mid-sized firms can’t always justify a dedicated fleet role, but they still need vehicles to operate. Recognising this challenge and equipping the people who shoulder it is essential.

Leveraging the right tools and support can turn what feels like an unwelcome burden into a manageable, even strategic, part of your role. As the shift to electric vehicles gathers pace and regulations continue to evolve, the need for efficient, compliant, and sustainable fleet management will only grow. Businesses that acknowledge and support their accidental fleet managers will be better placed to navigate that future, with fewer headaches along the way.