How Foresight is helping Yorkshire businesses invest, build and grow: Tavia Sparks

At Foresight, our ethos, honed over the last four decades, is - invest, build and grow.

Investing in founders and management teams of pioneering, ambitious and growing enterprises to build resilient businesses that thrive, disrupt markets and have a positive impact on local communities throughout the UK and Ireland.

This ethos enables our portfolio companies to grow, unlock potential and achieve their goals, naturally, Yorkshire and the North East fits perfectly with our approach.

Tavia Sparks shares her expert insight

From our offices in Leeds and Newcastle, we have invested in five companies this year. Most recently, we supported an £8 million investment (MBO) of Rotherham-based Martek Marine Ltd, a supplier of safety and protection equipment to the shipping industry, from listed group James Fisher and Sons plc.

We believe Martek can hit new heights as an independent business and have backed its management team to do just that.

This investment followed those in Teesside-based electronics specialist, Isocom Components 2004; Scunthorpe headquartered mobility scooter retailer, Eden Mobility; and University of Leeds spin-out, Cavero Quantum – an incredibly exciting disruptive quantum cryptography technology pioneer.

Other Yorkshire companies in our portfolio include Halifax-based, facilities management company MSL Property Care Services; Leeds headquartered Roxy Leisure, the popular socialising chain; and Leeds-based Reward Finance, a fast-growing alternative lender to small and medium sized businesses.

These investments highlight the diversity of companies that we invest in and our flexible approach in that we back promising companies across all transaction types, supporting the needs of founders and management teams at all stages of their growth journey.

With offices across the UK and Ireland, we are embedded in the local business and regional dealmaking communities. Our international office network means we can help companies grow both domestically and internationally.

However, we are much more than an investor. As a leading provider of equity capital to growing businesses, our unique approach in sharing operational insights, guidance and connections, ensures we help build prosperous companies that have a positive impact on the societies they operate in.

Responsible investing is at the core of our investment strategy, supporting companies which, as they professionalise, can deliver strong economic and societal returns for all stakeholders.

From the first meeting to exit, we work closely with management teams to continuously improve through practical action. We are currently developing a sustainability platform to help portfolio companies monitor, track and improve their sustainability initiatives.

Adopting sustainable best practices is extremely important to us and the companies we back. For us, sustainability is key to achieving good economic returns. We’re very much focused on helping growing companies create high-quality jobs and support their local communities. However, it’s not only about job creation - we are committed to building more diverse boards and senior management teams.

From our perspective the way businesses are run is vital to value creation, therefore we help put best practices and processes in place to ensure excellent governance among our portfolio companies.

While Foresight is sector agnostic, there are several key attributes we look for in companies seeking investment. We see dozens of business plans from companies seeking investment, whether that’s for growth capital or from founders seeking to derisk or exit their business.

Essentially, what we look for is companies with growth potential where we can build on the founder’s vision and work together to help them realise their goals and ambitions.

We see this true partnership approach as a cornerstone of what we do and find that by working collaboratively with businesses and their advisers, it allows companies to achieve so much more.

Our network of contacts is extensive and includes experienced executives from across all industries. We make key introductions and bring in experienced board directors to help entrepreneurs and management teams scale and realise their potential.

We are proud to be part of the business community in Yorkshire and the North East and are confident the region will rise to whatever challenges and opportunities 2025 will bring.