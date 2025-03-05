How getting inside the criminal mind now helps me allow employees to thrive: Professor Jo Clarke

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My job involved understanding the psychological factors that drive criminal behaviour, which meant getting prisoners to talk me through the details of their violent crimes. That stuff stays in your head. You can’t ‘unsee’ what you’ve seen, or unhear the horrendous stories you’ve heard. Getting inside the criminal mind has the potential to really mess with your mind.

This potential really hit home when two colleagues sued the prison service for psychiatric injury. There was very little understanding of employee wellbeing at that time, and both had been harmed by their job.

I started wondering, why didn’t things that happen at work affect us all in the same way? So, I did a PhD to find out.

Professor Jo Clarke shares her expert insight

It revealed that it’s not just the work content that affects us. The workplace and culture, our past experiences, who we are as people – as well as our current life situation outside work – are all also vital.

I now use this knowledge and expertise at Petros, a not-for-profit which specialises in developing resilience to help individuals, businesses and organisations to thrive.

There are lots of ways that we can support staff – but we first need to understand what wellbeing is. It’s not just putting out a bowl of fruit, offering lunchtime yoga or holding an annual staff party. These are all lovely, but none of them would have helped my two former colleagues in the prison service to thrive. And they’re unlikely to help your staff either.

Here are my five top tips to build resilience in staff:

• Understand your people on an individual level. This shouldn’t be intrusive, but make sure you know enough about their lives outside work so you can support them if needed. For example, do they have kids or elderly parents? Get the right processes in place and create an organisational culture which allows people to thrive.

• Train and look after your managers. We understand that budgets are limited, but if you’re going to invest your resources anywhere, it should be in training your middle managers to manage people. From our experience at Petros, when managers are trained in resilience, companies report reduced sick leave, increased morale and better staff retention. And currently only around 20 per cent of businesses do this

• Create a good physical working environment. Do the photocopiers work? Are the toilets kept clean and in good working order? These are basic things that don’t cost much, but they can really add to employees feeling valued.

• Give staff autonomy - this is one of the strongest predictors of a thriving workforce.

• Offer flexibility and avoid rigid policies. For example, if an employee gets a call from school to say their child has chickenpox, they need to know they can go to collect them. Don’t make them fill in three online forms before they’re allowed to leave.

All of this is about genuinely ‘seeing’ your people. At Petros, we believe that wellbeing is vital for business success - it’s no longer just a ‘nice to have’. Proven benefits include higher productivity, reduced sickness absence, greater workforce stability and better performance on the stock market.

With one quarter of UK workers planning to quit their jobs this year, and the average cost of replacing one member of staff at £12,000, ignoring wellbeing isn’t an option. But by putting in place some basic principles, you can help all your staff – and your organisation – to thrive.