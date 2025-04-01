How Goole's £25m funding win is driving regeneration of 200-year-old 'company town'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 1826, Goole in East Yorkshire started life as the ‘company town’ of the Aire and Calder Navigation Company and grew wealthy on the back of the booming trade through its port, largely thanks to its strategic location.

Like many northern, industrial towns, its fortunes have risen and fallen over the last two centuries but, in recent years, Goole has benefited from a significant amount of public and private sector investment. It’s gaining a growing reputation as one of the North of England’s investment hotspots as its impressive transport links once again prove to be a major a draw for some of the biggest players in industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Government launched its Towns Fund to encourage economic regeneration and deliver vital infrastructure to towns across the UK, Goole submitted an ambitious Town Investment Plan and was successful in securing a £25 million share of the funding. Delivery of the Goole Town Deal programme is now at an advanced stage, with eight projects aimed at boosting footfall in the town centre and stimulating economic growth due to be completed in 2026 - just in time for the town’s bicentenary celebrations.

GOOLE, ENGLAND - JULY 26: The inland port town of Goole in the East Riding of Yorkshire sits besides the River Ouse on July 26, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Projects include work to transform the vacant Market Hall into a food, drink and events venue operated by Brew York, and a major investment in the Victoria Pleasure Grounds sports stadium.

Town Deal funding provided a timely lifeline for these historic venues, which were both in an increasingly poor state of repair. The town’s semi-professional football club, Goole AFC, and rugby league side, Goole Vikings Rugby Club, have welcomed the investment in their home ground, but the redevelopment of the Victoria Pleasure Ground will also benefit hundreds of local children who currently have to travel outside Goole for their grassroots training.

Paul Challenger, Chairman of Goole Town Tigers Junior Football Club, says: “The plans we’ve seen will be a fantastic improvement on the existing ground and mean that many more children and adults in our great town can enjoy sporting activities at the site. The VPG has the potential to be something that Goole can be proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goole Town Deal funding has also been allocated towards the redevelopment of the town’s leisure centre by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, a project that which will bring Goole Library, the council’s Customer Service Centre and improved leisure facilities together under one roof.

Members of the Goole Town Board

The Property Activation Fund, a project aimed at bringing empty, underused and derelict town centre buildings back into use, is attracting millions of pounds in match-funding from private investors, many of whom have opted to open new businesses in Goole.

Richard Sharp of Go Cruise & Travel, which launched in newly-restored premises on Boothferry Road last summer, described Goole as an ‘up-and-coming place’, adding: “The Property Activation Fund helped us bring this to life, and enabled us to produce higher quality premises than we may have done.”

Other Town Deal projects include a scheme to improve the arrival and departure experience at Goole Station, where a new mini-bus service has proved to be one of the programme’s runaway success stories. More than 5,000 journeys per month are made via the Goole + Howden Hopper, which launched last year to connect Goole Station with major employment sites on the outskirts of town and with Howden Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With several partner organisations, including East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Network Rail, the Environment Agency and the Football Foundation, providing millions of pounds in match-funding towards the projects, it’s anticipated that the total investment in Goole could be double the £25 million from the Towns Fund.

A string of new start-ups, as well as more established businesses looking to expand and individuals keen to access employment and training, are receiving support from Goole Town Deal’s Opportunity Goole project and from Invest East Yorkshire’s Business Support Services team. The two services have allocated in the region of £200,000 in grant funding to businesses in the Goole area during the last year alone, as well as providing practical help and advice.

Jacqui Broadhead, who received support to set up an art studio in Goole town centre after her health made it impossible for her to continue in her full-time job, says: “I’m a huge advocate of Opportunity Goole. If they can’t help you, they know someone who can. They will point you in the right direction and, with the right help, you can do whatever you put your mind to. At the moment, Opportunity Goole is just perfect for this town.”

Meanwhile Goole’s strategic location, impressive transport links, affordable land and the wealth of support on offer from Invest East Yorkshire, part of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, is creating thousands of new jobs by attracting major employers such as Siemens Mobility, Guardian Industries, Tesco Distribution and Croda International to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finbarr Dowling, a Project Director at Siemens, which has developed a £200 million train factory at Goole and is currently building a £40 million Bogie Refurbishment Centre nearby, says: “Why Goole? It has connectivity like no other; incredible talent; great land availability and values; and a council that’s second to none in terms of the support it provides and how easy it is to do business with. Goole is a place like no other.”

Esa Kaikkonen, Chief Executive of Metsä Tissue, which has announced plans to develop a £400 million tissue paper mill, shares this view: “Goole is the perfect location; the Humber region provides a crucial gateway to the whole of the UK and the region’s ambitions to bring cutting-edge green technology and jobs to the UK matches our ambitions in clean, sustainable manufacturing.”

RaisE, a £9 million business centre developed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, provides flexible office, workshop, meeting and conference space for business of all sizes, from new start-ups to growing companies, such as Pace Technology.

Director of Pace Technology Julie Kealey says: “RaisE is the right setting for our office and workshops; customers are impressed when they come here and I think that has helped us secure deals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Goole’s 200th birthday approaching, it seems particularly fitting that town’s future is looking brighter than ever.