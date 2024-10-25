How growing building society sector can contribute to expanding the economy: Tom Simpson

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because most people need a mortgage to buy a house, lending – especially to first-time buyers – is essential to a well-functioning housing market, and the market’s health is inextricably intertwined with that of the UK economy.

You can argue it has been lending by building societies, not banks, that enabled a housing market recovery after the slowdown caused by interest rate rises following the mini-budget in September 2022.

In 2023, only building societies grew their mortgage balances, and this continued into 2024. In the six months to March 2024, building societies’ mortgage balances grew by £8.6 billion, while balances at other lenders fell by £10 billion.

Tom Simpson is Interim Chief Commercial Officer of Yorkshire Building Society

For those who want to buy, raising a deposit is a big challenge. Our research last year found first-time buyers expect to need an average deposit of £32,000 and four in ten will need family help, with a typical contribution being around £18,000.

But not all can turn to the ‘bank of mum and dad’ for a deposit.

Yorkshire Building Society provides more mortgages with a high loan-to-value ratio, and our £5k Deposit Mortgage means people can borrow up to 99 per cent.

Individual wealth and wellbeing are also linked to whether people are able to buy a home.

Recent analysis by Yorkshire Building Society showed homebuyers could be £2.6 million better off over their lifetime than those who rent.

If someone used our £5k Deposit Mortgage to buy a typical £200,000 first home, and paid it off over 30 years, they could turn that £5,000 deposit into a nest egg worth £1.7m.

In contrast, people who rent in retirement could need £391,000 more in savings than those who have paid off their mortgage, and more retired renters may mean the Government facing a higher housing benefit bill.

On top of a possible pension shortfall, this should worry those in Westminster.

Building societies are committed to supporting aspiring homebuyers and the economy through lending.

We’re committed to helping those typically underserved by the mortgage market or struggling with affordability or raising a deposit.

We can do this because we’re member-owned, with no external shareholders. Our profits are given back to members and their communities or reinvested in our business.

We’re already big contributors to the economy. The mutual and co-operative sector has combined annual revenues of £165.7 billion, 3.5 per cent of GDP.

Mutuals benefit individuals, communities, society and the country – and so if we grow, those things benefit even more.

We want to be able to do more. We want a level playing field so we can compete fairly with others in the financial sector and meet the needs of our communities. We want a Minister for Mutuals and to be at the heart of the Government’s thinking.

We want the Government to create policies that promote a healthy housing market and work with other lenders and builders to make homes more affordable, more available and more sustainable.