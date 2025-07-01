How haggling could knock £200 off car insurance renewal quote

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consumer group said the size of some discounts raises questions about some insurers offering fair value.

Which? commissioned a survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK with car insurance, asking how, if at all, the cost of cover has changed since their last renewal. Around 59 per cent said they haggled with their insurer, with most doing so over the phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 61 per cent of those who contacted their insurer received a reduction to the original price offered.

Some car insurance customers have received discounts of more than £200 on their renewal quotes after haggling, Which? has found. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The average amount motorists that pay annually for cover saved per year was £64 – although some received much more sizeable reductions, with 5 per cent of these people saying they were able to save more than £200 after haggling.

The survey also indicated that customers facing challenges at renewal – for example experiencing a difficult life event, a health condition, or lacking confidence – appear to have a different experience of haggling than those who were not.

Vulnerable customers were more likely to discuss their premium with their insurer, and these discussions led to price reductions at similar rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But these customers were also more likely to have to change their policy to get the lower price and were less likely to say they found the process easy, according to Which?

It said the Consumer Duty on financial firms sets out the expectation that consumers in vulnerable circumstances should experience outcomes as good as those for other customers.

With some motorists receiving such hefty discounts after haggling, Which? believes there are “serious questions” about whether the first offer from the insurer in some cases really represents fair value.

An Association of British Insurers (ABI) spokesperson said: “Our members take their commitment to their customers and their regulatory requirements seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They consistently work hard to deliver dependable, high-quality products that provide genuine value.

"Variations between an initial online quote and a bespoke telephone offer often come down to a deeper dive into individual factors which may have changed from the previous policy – such as your vehicle’s security measures, driving habits, level of cover and choice of voluntary excess.

“We’d always recommend shopping around to secure cover that truly meets your needs, not just based on price.”