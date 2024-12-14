How Hannah Strawbridge of Han Law is building a legal empire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Half a decade later, Han Law Co has grown into an employment law consultancy of legal and human resources professionals with a combined experience of more than 200 years.

Ms Strawbridge believes the firm, which deals with all aspects of employment law including tribunal claims and settlement agreements, has grown on the back of changes in society which have accelerated since the pandemic.

Halifax-based Ms Strawbridge, who has two children, said "I'd worked in various law firms for around 25 years and I felt the time was right to launch something different that would suit me and my family better.

Hannah Strawbridge, the CEO of Han Law. (Photo by Kate Hollingsworth Photography)

"I also wanted to establish a firm that would allow people like me to find a work-life balance.

"Most of the lawyers I know enjoyed what they did and enjoyed working with clients, but the industry could be pretty restrictive and not conducive to being a woman with children.

"Although there are lots of women in law – there are more women than men at a junior level – at a partner level those numbers drop off. We know that part of the reason is that women often have family commitments.”

She was determined to create a law firm which challenged conventions.

According to her website, she is taking a fresh, modern and fun approach to employment law, where innovation and creativity go hand in hand with technical ability and a life beyond the office.

"Although it can be very demanding, we can be more flexible because we work remotely,’’ she said.

"The clients are getting the best service but the lawyers are also able to have a life outside of work. We should be trying harder to adapt to ensure the industry retains talent and is more diverse. One of the ways we can do that is to just look at working in a more modern way.”

Today, Han Law is a team of 15 consultants who work remotely around the country serving large corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals.

"We're looking to keep growing year on year,’’ she said. “We hope we can compete with some of the big firms. We win a lot of our work from referrals and social media. A lot of our clients say they really value seeing the human side of lawyers. Personal service is one of our key drivers. The type of business model we have here is becoming more common across the industry.”

During the pandemic, many lawyers, especially women, became aware of the benefits of working remotely, said Ms Strawbridge.

"A lot of lawyers wanted to move into a different working structure after the pandemic which allowed more flexibility,’’ she added.

"Financially, my team are better off now than when they worked for a bigger, traditional firm.

"They can choose to be very busy when they want to be, and if their earnings justify it, they can take most of the summer off.”

Ms Strawbridge is concerned that if the Labour Government introduces more employment rights, it could be hard to enforce them due to the existing pressures on the tribunal system.

She believes the employment tribunal system has been under-resourced for years, although she praises the hard work of the staff working within it.

Many of these problems are caused by a lack of tribunal judges, according to Ms Strawbridge.

"In one big case which involves a large number of claimants against a large corporate, it was quite shocking how much we were having to support the tribunal team to administratively get things right,’’ she said.

"We had to do that because they're struggling with the volume of work, but that is obviously increasing costs for our client.

"What we're also seeing are cases being postponed at the last minute. We're also seeing cases listed for hearing a lot longer than they used to be,’’ she added.

"Not only have you got moral and other questions around the cost for both parties of a case taking longer, you've got issues around justice. You've got witnesses that might, for example, be recalling an incident of sexual harassment at work. If that's not listed for two years then there are going to be issues around what they can recall.

"More cases are being settled. For the client, if the case isn't being listed for two years, then the amount of money you will be spending and the stress makes settlement a more attractive option.

"Those individuals may well be settling for less than they might get at a tribunal."

Responding to Ms Strawbridge’s comments, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This Government inherited a criminal justice system in crisis and a tribunals backlog at soaring levels.

"While we are bound by a challenging financial inheritance, we are fully committed to tackling backlogs across the justice system.

"We are now beginning this work and have continued the investment this year in the recruitment of approximately 1,000 judges and tribunal members.”

The spokesman said the Government is working to reduce the outstanding caseload through the deployment of legal officers to actively manage cases and the development of modern case management systems, alongside the use of remote hearing technology, where it is deemed appropriate by a judge.

When it comes to Han Law’s future, Ms Strawbridge is determined to ensure that growth never comes at the expense of quality.

"Our values are built around providing a personal service,’’ she said. “It is possible to be able to give the best service to clients and also for lawyers to have a life outside of law.