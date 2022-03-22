How Harrogate Neighbours is providing a lifeline for hundreds of vulnerable people - Sue Cawthray

This total food waste could feed upwards of 30 million people a year.

This is by no means a new issue, but with more and more focus on climate change and our corporate and social responsibility to reduce carbon emissions, food waste plays a big role.

Alongside supermarkets and domestic food waste, the hospitality industry accounts for approximately 18 per cent of food waste in the UK with one in six meals in the food service industry being thrown away.

Sue Cawthray said: "I believe that food waste is avoidable if managed in the right way."

Unfortunately for the hospitality industry, the pandemic created huge uncertainty with many outlets having to close either temporarily or permanently due to a reduction or a complete lack of footfall. Although lockdowns have lifted, many people are still reluctant to eat out, so restaurants, bars and cafes continue to struggle to calculate and buy in the right amount of produce and as a result often see a rise in surplus food.

According to statistics, the UK’s food poverty rate is amongst the highest in Europe despite it being the sixth richest country in the world. A report conducted by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee revealed that nearly six million adults were struggling to get enough food between September 2020 and February 2021.

Now, with the rise in living costs, this number is likely to increase and, as a result, more people may find themselves struggling to feed themselves and their families.

I believe that food waste is avoidable if managed in the right way. Exploring opportunities on a grass roots level between the hospitality industry and other food services and not-for-profit organisations, such as Harrogate Neighbours, which provides a daily hot meal delivery service into the community, may be a good place to start.

Like so many charities, we rely heavily on donations in all forms. Money, time and food. Our talented team prepare and deliver over 100 meals a day to older and vulnerable people living in Yorkshire. The food is nutritionally balanced and delivered hot to the door in time for lunch by an army of dedicated volunteers.

Without this service, which has now been running for over 10 years, many older people would struggle to buy or prepare a hot meal for themselves – this can then lead to wider problems such as malnutrition which is common amongst the older generation.

Establishing mutually beneficial relationships with local supermarkets, independents butchers, bakers and local eateries would be a lifeline for Harrogate Neighbours now and in the future.

Donating food that is just about to exceed its used by date is ideal for us as we prepare and deliver food daily. The food that may have ended up being wasted and taken to landfill can be used to feed someone who relies so heavily on our services.