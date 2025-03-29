How Huddersfield's Simpson Wood beat the big boys to be named one of nation's top financial advisers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being selected as one of the country’s top financial advice firms is a feather in the cap of any business operating in the sector, but the achievement of Huddersfield’s Simpson Wood Financial Services is especially notable given its size.

The firm was selected as the 11th best in the country in the prestigious FT Adviser top 100 rankings in autumn last year.

With almost 6,000 companies across the country authorised to provide retail investment advice, the methodology for the rankings takes into account factors like net sales percentages, client retention and trust levels.

Sian Wood (Compliance and Operations Director); Shaun Wood (Managing Director) and Thomas Johnson (Financial Planning Director).

Simpson Wood has fewer than 20 staff and £335m assets under management but its 11th place was above the likes of Schroders, Quilter and St James's Place Wealth Management whose assets under management are all north of £100bn.

NatWest, Barclays Group and Aon Group were also placed below Simpson Wood.

Managing director Shaun Wood says the placing was a “really pleasant surprise" and a vindication of a strategy focused on serving existing clients well rather than bringing large volumes of new ones in.

"We were up against some huge companies, I had a wry smile looking at how many big companies were shouting about being in the top 100 when we were 11th,” he says.

"It has been a real reminder that it is so important to be getting the basics right and having the foundations in place and making sure what people are paying for is what you deliver.”

Simpson Wood’s roots as a company dates back to 1880, with the financial services arm established in 2003 to join the existing chartered accountancy business.

Shaun Wood, whose surname is a “happy coincidence” rather than a direct relation to the Wood family involved in establishing the business, says the link to chartered accountancy is an undoubted positive.

He refleects: "It was intriguing to see in the top 10 were two other firms attached to accountancy practices. The number one firm [Johnston Carmichael Wealth] was like a Scottish version of us and I thought there has got to be something in that. I joined in 2015 and I know the quality of advice we give because it is a damned sight harder than just doing the basics.

"Being attached to an accountancy firm means you deal with younger clients, with more complicated work and you have to be much better than your job.”

Wood ran his own advisory firm Wood Wealth Management before being persuaded to join Simpson Wood as a successor to Neil Duthie as managing director.

He took over as managing director in 2019 and says the firm has built a strong local reputation, with a particular specialism in corporate financial planning and helping business owners prepare for the future.

"Simpson Wood has got a fantastic brand and we get a lot of business through referrals,” he says.

"Part of the unique element of what we do is we’re attached to a firm of chartered accountants so you are often working with business owners. You’ve got to know how do pension contributions, annual allowances, ISA allowance, inheritance tax planning and have a reasonable idea of how businesses work.

"You end up losing an awful lot more of your toolkit than an IFA elsewhere.

"Our customers really value what we do. The typical client in our industry is people in their 50s, often husband and wife, with pensions and a bit of savings and want to set up a plan to get to the future. Where we are at our best is that same person but he or she owns a business and they need to try and look at how they exit, etc. That is where we get into the real unique selling point of what we do.”

He says the simple metric for success in terms of assisting clients and helping them develop a financial plan is to get them to a place where they can “carry on enjoying life”. “That’s the win, that’s when it is really good.”

He adds: "Our clients range from the average couple who might have £300,000 between them through to someone else looking to sell their company and has an offer on the table for millions of pounds. How do we build a financial plan so that guy can have £250,000-a-year income for the rest of his life for him and his family?

"It all comes down to the financial plan and keeping them on track. Sometimes, not often but sometimes, you have to be not so nice to the client and you have to say you are spending too much and you aren’t on track. Destitution in retirement is not a pretty thing so I’d rather say it now than later say, ‘Oh yeah, I should have said something sooner’.”

Wood says the need for good financial advice has become increasingly important following Labour including pensions in inheritance tax calculations from April 2027. Business owners are also impacted with family-owned firms facing an IHT rate of 20 per cent above a £1m valuation from April 2026.

He says: "To hit home how big of a problem they have created here… out of our 1,200 households we help, 34 or 35 per cent had an inheritance tax problem. Now it is up over 70 per cent.

"If you have a multi-million pound business and you die, how are your family going to pay the tax bill?”

Wood says life insurance in trust is a potential solution many may need to consider and adds that even successful entrepreneurs are not fully aware of the forthcoming changes.

Simpson Wood recently opened a Leeds office and Wood is targeting 20 per cent annual growth and reaching £500m assets under management by 2030 through a mix of organic growth and potential acquisitions.

The firm has also established an investment committee to help increase investment returns for clients.

Wood says: "We review our portfolios monthly and manage them all on one investment platform so if we need to react to something quickly, we can. It is very data dependent and we are trying to outperform our benchmarks. Just plodding along is not good enough.