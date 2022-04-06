How Hull-based MKM Building Supplies saw its profit increase to £84.6m

The Hull-based business reported a 40 per cent increase in annual revenues, up from the previous year when it saw revenue lift by 2.7 per cent. It also saw a strong profit performance, registering an increase of 63 per cent to £84.6m.

Neil Croxson, chief financial officer of MKM Building Supplies, said: “Despite the challenging backdrop, we are pleased to report that MKM has continued to perform well. The financial performance is characterised by solid results, both at the top and bottom line.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This reflects the unwavering professionalism and dedication of our staff who are committed to providing the very best customer service, encouraging customers to keep returning to our branches, despite the challenges of Covid."

The Hull-based business reported a 40 per cent increase in annual revenues.

The firm added 18 additional branches - 12 through new branch openings and six through acquisition. MKM also enjoyed organic growth across its existing branch network.

"It was also a year of continued investment, with the addition of 18 new branches, including six acquisitions, which will support ongoing growth of the business in the current year and beyond. I would like to take the opportunity to thank all our staff, customers and suppliers for their ongoing commitment and support," Mr Croxson said.

Founded in 1995 with one branch, MKM has grown to over 91 branches in more than 20 counties in England and Scotland.

MKM said that it had successfully refinanced its debt, reflecting the financial strength of the business.

Founded in 1995 with one branch, MKM has grown to over 91 branches.

The business has been focusing on reducing its carbon footprint with CO² emissions per £1 of sales reducing by 12 per cent.

MKM is looking forward to the year ahead with "continued confidence".

It said: "We continue to see strength in the local building supply market, sustained demand in our core market of repair, maintenance, and improvement work, as well as the wider market for new builds, post pandemic. This confidence is reflected in the Company opening new branches in Bolton, Sutherland, and Skelton in the current year."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you